The Ruth Cheatham Foundation Announces Charles Haley As Its 2022 Gala Celebrity Guest & Keynote Speaker
North Texas cancer foundation, launched in 2017, announces line-up and guest speaker for its return to an in-person galaDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ruth Cheatham Foundation (TRCF), a nonprofit focused on supporting adolescent youth through all phases of cancer treatment, is pleased to announce that its 2022 gala will be headlined by NFL Hall of Famer, five-time Super Bowl winner, and five-time Pro Bowler Charles Haley.
Haley began his career as a specialty outside linebacker, eventually progressing to pass-rusher, and finally full-fledged defensive end. He is the first five-time Super Bowl champion; he won two Super Bowls with the 49ers and three with the Cowboys and he was a starter in all five championship games. Haley was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.
Haley knows first-hand the impact of cancer on a family. Soon after Haley retired from the NFL his young daughter Brianna was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. The Haley family welcomed a miracle, in many ways, when years later their fourth and youngest daughter Madison was born and turned out to be a life-saving bone-marrow match to Brianna.
"I fully understand and can commensurate with any parent that has to navigate life with their child's cancer diagnosis, it was one of those rare times I couldn't control my environment. You feel helpless in their cancer treatment and would give anything to take that burden on yourself, " said Charles Haley. "I kept telling my daughter 'If you make it through this, you're going to have the world in your hands because you're going to be tough.' That is what struck me about The Ruth Cheatham Foundation, they are supporting these young cancer survivors so they can move past their cancer diagnosis and conquer the world!" Haley is now laser-focused on giving back as part of his Tackle Tomorrow foundation which focuses on raising reading rates among kids and families in Dallas area schools. “Education is so much power, but you have to unlock it, that's my journey in life right now. I try to lift and encourage everyone that I meet."
"We are extremely honored and humbled that Mr. Haley will join us in celebrating and inspiring our teen cancer survivors! You have someone that has achieved the highest level of success, which is a road full of adversity and challenges," said Douglas Whittemore, Treasurer, and Co-Founder. "Our foundation's (TRCF) goal is to remove some of the challenges that teen cancer patients face and help pave a smoother path to education. We expect to double the number of college scholarships that we grant, providing even more support to survivors in need. That is what is exciting about our TRCF gala, the funds raised go directly toward funding our educational programs and our supporters participate directly in that impact."
The Ruth Cheatham Foundation 2022 Gala will be held at the Omni Las Colinas Hotel on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 6:00 PM. The event will include a silent and live auction, raffle, dinner and drinks, live musical performances, celebrity speakers, and much more.
Corporate sponsorships, group packages, VIP and individual tickets are available for purchase on the TRCF website under its Gala page. Sales will continue through April.
Please visit the website www.ruthcheathamfoundation.org to learn more about the organization's mission. Follow on Facebook www.facebook.com/RuthCheathamFoundation or Instagram www.instagram.com/trcf_org to stay up to date on all things TRCF.
