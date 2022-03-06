Metaverse in Gaming Market Emerging Trends, Revenue, Industry Overview And Growth Analysis Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapidly rising popularity of play-to-earn games, growing user bases of popular games, and increasing spending in the gaming sector by professional and casual gamers are some key factors expected to drive market growth

Metaverse is a virtual universe that combines digital technologies such as VR, AR, and other technologies such video-conferencing, cryptocurrencies, games, social media, and live-streaming. Metaverse in gaming allows users to engaged in immersive virtual reality and increasing number of companies are focusing on developing digitally immersive platforms to offer enhanced gaming experiences to users. Increasing popularity of play-to-earn games, rapid advancements in AR, VR, and XR technologies, and rising user base in the gaming sector are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of VR headsets and other hands-free technologies, increasing development of play-to-earn gaming platforms in the metaverse, and rapidly rising investment in metaverse gaming platforms are other factors that can contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

It sheds light on the major companies that contribute significantly to the global sector. The report studies the presence of these companies in major geographical regions and their individual placement in the worldwide business. It helps in projecting the growth of Metaverse in Gaming through the years and in predicting its expansion in the forecasted time span. The increase in the demand for the product is boosting the overall production to ensure a smooth functioning demand-supply chain.

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Roblox Corporation

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Epic Games

Magic Leap, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Lilith Games

Nike

NVIDIA

NFTs Segment to Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to use of NFTs to purchase in-game assets, carry out secure property transactions, and facilitate efficient identity, social, and community experiences in the metaverse. NFTs are secured via blockchain technology and enables users to participate in financial in-game economies in the metaverse.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in gaming market on the basis of component, device, technology, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Mobile

VR Headsets

PCs

Gaming Consoles

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

NFT

Blockchain

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Extended Reality

The study aims to provide a forecast of the growth of the Metaverse in Gaming market by examining the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. Further, it provides a competitive analysis and SWOT analysis. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the emerging trends as well as the novel technology that are visible in the market. The research offers a clear look at the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Metaverse in Gaming market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Metaverse in Gaming market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Metaverse in Gaming market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Metaverse in Gaming market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

