Ventilator Market Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Ventilator Market Size – USD 907.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends –Increase in geriatric population

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing occurrences of respiratory diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Ventilator Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Ventilator industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Ventilator market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects.

The report entails an organized database of the Ventilator market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Reports and Data, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Ventilator market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ventilators market on the basis of interface, type, mode, end-users, and region:

Interface Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Invasive Ventilation

Non-Invasive Ventilation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adult/Pediatric Ventilators

Infant/Neonatal Ventilators

Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pressure Mode Ventilation

Volume Mode Ventilation

Dual/Combined Mode Ventilation

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Homecare Setting

Ambulatory Care Centers

Emergency Medical Services

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Ventilator market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Ventilator market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Ventilator industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

Key Highlights From The Report

By interface, non-invasive ventilation is projected to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period, owing to the offering of benefits such as decreased cost, ease of use, easy availability outside of the intensive care unit setting, and ability to interrupt therapy for breaks enables easier mechanical support weaning, among others.

By type, infant/neonatal ventilators are likely to grow at a rate of 7.0% in the forecast period. Neonatal ventilators provide bias flow or a constant flow of conditioned gas through the breathing circuit to produce positive pressure enabling accurate flow at the airway opening, ascertaining the fast response time, and requisite sensitivity.

By mode, pressure mode ventilation held a substantial market share in 2019, as it allows for measured control of peak inspiratory pressure (PIP) and mean air passage pressure, thus preventing barotrauma.

The market in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, attributed to high population density and increasing expenditure by governments to improve healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the growing occurrences of respiratory disorders in the APAC region and a rise in the geriatric population causative of the market growth in the region.

Global Ventilator Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Ventilator market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Ventilator market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Ventilator market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Ventilator industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Regional Overview:

The global Ventilator market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Ventilator market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Medtronic, GE Healthcare, ResMed Inc., Allied Healthcare Products, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Medical, Zoll Medical, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Schiller, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd, and Philips Healthcare, among others.

