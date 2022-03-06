In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Scenario 2020-2027

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the In-Vitro Diagnostics industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the In-Vitro Diagnostics market.

The study on the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The In-Vitro Diagnostics market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the In-Vitro Diagnostics industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall In-Vitro Diagnostics industry.

Top competitors of the In-Vitro Diagnostics Market profiled in the report include:

Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux, Abbott Laboratories, DiaSorin, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, QIAGEN, and Sysmex Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global in-vitro diagnostics market on the basis of product, devices, application, technique, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Fully Automated Instruments

Semi-Automated Instruments

Data Management Software

Services

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reusable IVD Devices

Disposable IVD Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Gastrointestinal Disease

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiac Disease

Drug Testing /Pharmacogenomics

HIV/AIDS

Nephrological Disease

Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Immunoassay

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Chemiluminescence Immunoassays

Fluorescence Immunoassays

Colorimetric Immunoassays

Radioimmunoassay

Rapid Test

Western Blotting

Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assay

Clinical Chemistry

Basic Metabolic Panel

Electrolyte Panel

Liver Panel

Lipid Profile

Renal Profile

Thyroid Function Panel

Specialty Chemical Tests

Molecular Diagnostics

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

Microarray

Hybridization

DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing

Other Molecular Diagnostics Technologies

Microbiology

Hematology

Coagulation and Hemostasis

Urinalysis

Other IVD Technologies

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Homecare Settings

Others

Regional Analysis of the In-Vitro Diagnostics Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In July 2021, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics launched Interleukin-6 (IL-6) reagent pack, which is the latest addition to Ortho's critical care blood testing menu. Ortho is one of the world’s leading in-vitro diagnostic companies and is available in the EU countries and several LATAM and APAC countries. The test is used to detect and evaluate inflammatory diseases, including auto-immune disorders, sepsis, and severe respiratory infections from COVID-19.

Reagent segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. These kits and reagents are first-line testing devices for at-home consumer-friendly glucose monitoring and pregnancy tests and an alternative to more complex automated laboratory-based systems. Increase in production of rapid, sensitive devices, which offer more accurate results is also driving revenue growth of this segment.

Infectious diseases segment revenue is expected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to increasing rates of mortality and morbidity. Increased research activities and high level of funding from governments worldwide to develop solutions for prevention and treatment of infectious disease is propelling revenue growth of this segment.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing investment in healthcare sector each year to improve basic healthcare services and modernize infrastructure is supporting market revenue growth. High demand for IVD products from the U.S. due to rising awareness for IVD products is contributing to growth of the market. Continuous product innovation and demand for rapid testing in the country is driving market revenue growth.

Market Overview:

The research report on the In-Vitro Diagnostics market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the In-Vitro Diagnostics business sphere.

