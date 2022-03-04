Squaretalk joins a growing list of businesses supporting Ukraine

Squaretalk stands with Ukraine

A top-performing multinational technology company operating from Israel and Bulgaria strongly opposes Russia's military aggression against Ukraine

I encourage all the private sectors to stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence inflicted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine” — Elie Rubin

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk today announced publicly that it had donated to the Ukrainian army to support the people of Ukraine in its fight for the values of the civilized and democratic world. Squaretalk expresses its solidarity with the people of Ukraine who are experiencing the repercussions and the people of Russia who will be affected.

The war between Russia and Ukraine is still happening, and the situation is evolving fast. The Ukrainian army is fighting for their country, but they are not fighting alone. Not only volunteers from all over the world are joining the fight. The war in Ukraine has prompted other nations' startups and tech giants to make a statement. Some of them are restricting access to their products for Russian clients. Others support the Ukrainian military or donate to charities helping citizens and refugees.

“Many of us at Squaretalk are experiencing feelings that are too difficult to articulate as the situation in Ukraine worsens. Contributing to the Ukrainian army and the people of Ukraine is important since Squaretalk values the principles of Freedom, Prosperity and Peace. We have numerous partners in Ukraine, as well as some well-known tech vendors such as Jerasoft, an IoT and Wholesale billing solution, NocService, a team with expertise in network and IT technologies led by Sergii Smitiienko, and of course numerous of our team members working from Israel that still have families living in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odesa and other Ukrainian cities suffering from Russian bombs and missiles. We are observing the current events in Ukraine with tremendous concern for the safety of the Ukrainian people and pray for a quick return to peace,” said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk. “As someone born in Europe, and with respect to my grandparents that fought during World War II against the Nazis, I believe it is my responsibility to speak out publicly against a conflict raging on European borders and voice our support for peace. I encourage all the private sectors to stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence inflicted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he added.

Furthermore, Squaretalk’s unique industry-leading technology is leveraging the operations of Moked Oz, one of the largest contact centers in Israel, that launched an emergency hotline for Ukrainian Jews and Israeli citizens living in Ukraine.

"At Moked Oz, in collaboration with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we have established with the help of Squaretalk, a hotline for Jewish people as well as Israeli citizens in need of shelter in Ukraine. We connect them with other Jewish individuals and communities who offer shelter, and take care of all the logistics needed", said Ofer Zamsker, CEO of mokedOZ.com

About Squaretalk

Squaretalk is a powerful cloud communications platform helping growing businesses boost customer engagement by providing flexible and effective solutions to decentralized teams.

Founded in 2010, Squaretalk is a multinational Tech company operating in Israel and Bulgaria with a worldwide coverage.

Additional Resources

Want to support the people in Ukraine? Here's how you can help: https://time.com/6151353/how-to-help-ukraine-people/

For more information on Squaretalk, visit the company’s website at https://squaretalk.com/