Share of Tier-1 Chemical Mechanical Planarization Slurry Manufacturers Holds 60% Across The Globe| Report Fact.MR
The global chemical mechanical planarization slurry market is expected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period (2021-2031).ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Report By Type (Aluminum Oxide CMP Slurry, Ceramic CMP Slurry, Cerium Oxide CMP Slurry, Silica CMP Slurry), By Application (CMP Slurry for Silicon Wafers, CMP Slurry for Optical Substrates, CMP Slurry for Disk-drive Components, CMP Slurry for Other Microelectronic Surfaces) - Regional Forecast 2021-2031
CMP Slurry market research study in brief
The business intelligence study for the CMP Slurry market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.
As the semiconductor industry continues to witness tremendous success in memory chip and logic board categories, applications of CMP slurries are expected to grow further. CMP slurry is a prominent planarization/planarization technology used in the semiconductor industry. Semiconductors are found in a vast range of electronic apparatus (servers, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial electronics, etc.). Semiconductors essentially support high-speed processing for modern computers, smartphone, flat-screen displays and other electronics devices, which is only possible through efficient CMP processing. Moreover, the evolving demand for chips is prompting the industry to adopt as well as develop new productivity tools. Expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), big data and cloud computing is not only creating new growth avenues for chip makers but also providing opportunities to improve performance.
Key Players Associated with Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Industry are:-
Cabot Corporation
Hitachi Ltd
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
The Dow Chemical Company Limited
BASF SE
Applied Materials, Inc.
Evonik Industries AG
Fujimi Corporation
The outbreak of nCoV-19 has impacted demand for global electronic products, as a result of nation-wide lockdowns, significantly impacting production and supply chain of smart gadgets.
Furthermore, resumption of production activity will result in exponential increase in demand for electronic gadgets opening up numerous market opportunities for CMP slurry at the global level with an astounding CAGR of 8%.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
• Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.
• Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Historical volume analysis: The report provides a comparison of Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.
• Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally
• Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market is carefully analyzed
• Post COVID consumer spending on Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market growth.
Key Segments Covered in CMP Slurry Industry Research
By Type
Aluminum Oxide
Ceramic
Cerium Oxide
Silica
Others
By Application
CMP Slurry for Silicon Wafers
CMP Slurry for Optical Substrates
CMP Slurry for Disk-drive Components
CMP Slurry for Other Microelectronic Surfaces
Key Takeaways of Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market
The global chemical mechanical planarization slurry market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 2.2 Bn during the forecast period, adding 2.0X more value in 2030 as compared to 2020.
Aluminum oxide chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry segment will continue to dominate demand in the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market, accounting for more than one-third of the global share.
The global market for chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry shall surge in emerging countries such as India, China, Japan and Singapore, owing to mounting demand for electronic products and Integrated Circuits (ICs).\
APEJ is estimated to be the most lucrative market in terms of revenue generation, currently valued at US$ 1.0 Bn, and is expected to show prolific expansion over the forecast period.
Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry, used for fabricating silicon wafers, shall retain dominance, accounting for more than half of the global market share by 2030, with growth rate of 9% over the forecast period.
“Increasing applications of smart gadgets and Integrated Circuits (ICs) with higher configuration and better conductivity are poised to boost demand for CMP slurries for fabrication”, says a Fact.MR analyst.
Acquisition of Regional Players to remain Key Strategy of Market Leaders
The prominent players of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market are 3M Company, Fujimi Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Applied Materials, Inc, BASF SE and The Dow Chemical Company Limited. These players are adopting aggressive growth strategies for establishing a global foot-print by acquiring regional players. For instance, in September 2016, 3M acquired Semifinder, a medical coding technology company. The acquisition helps the company to accelerate the development of next-generation solutions for healthcare records coding by using Semfinder’s coding technology. As a result, it would increase the availability of its 3M 360 Encompass System in countries.
