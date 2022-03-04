On-the-go Breakfast Products Market Shows Increasing Demand To Be Observed In The Coming Decade

On-the-go Breakfast Products Market

On-the-go breakfast products are food products that do not require cooking and can be consumed directly.

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global On-the-go Breakfast Products Market Report is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key players growth. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐧-𝐭𝐡𝐞-𝐠𝐨 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟑% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕).

Growing innovation in packaging technology coupled with the rapid shift towards consumption of packaged foods across developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, and the U.K., is fueling the growth of the on-the-go-breakfast food market. Various advanced technologies are encouraging manufacturers to produce and offer convenience to consumers in the form of heat-and-eat meals or instant meal options. Hence, such advancement in technology to produce ready-to-eat products is projected to foster the market growth of on-the-go breakfast product over the forecast period.

On basis of the region, Europe region dominated the global on-the-go breakfast products market in 2018, accounting for 34.8% share in terms of value, followed by North America and Asia Pacific respectively.

Market Taxonomy

Global On-the-go Breakfast Products Market, By Product Type:

Breakfast Cereals

Dairy-based Breakfast Drinks

Global On-the-go Breakfast Products Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Selling

Others (Direct Selling)

Market Dynamics

The global on-the-go breakfast products market has witnessed significant growth in recent past years, owing to the rising demand for convenient food products among consumers. Based on product type, the global on-the-go breakfast products market is bifurcated into breakfast cereals and dairy-based breakfast cereals. Among these segments, the breakfast cereals segment dominated the global on-the-go breakfast products market in 2018, owing to the increasing demand for low-calorie breakfast food products among consumers. This factor is estimated to drive the growth of the global on-the-go breakfast products market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the dairy-based breakfast cereals are expected to propel the market growth of on-the-go breakfast products in the coming years, owing to the consumer preference for healthier and nutritious food around the world as dairy-based breakfast cereals contain a high nutritional value. This factor is estimated to fuel the growth of the global on-the-go breakfast products market during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

Quaker Oats Company,

Kellogg Co.,

General Mills Inc.,

MOMA,

Uncle Toby’s,

Bagrry’s India Ltd.,

Sanitarium, Anchor,

Weetabix Ltd., and

Nestle S.A.

