Coffee Machines Market Providers Invest In Equipment To Better Serve During Rising Demand

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing popularity of instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee in restaurants, office cafeterias propel the growth of the global coffee machines market. The coffee machines reduce the time and effort required in preparing a cup of coffee when used in coffeehouses, and office cafeterias. Increasing need of non-alcoholic beverages drinks among millennials, consumer awareness towards low sugar and non-alcoholic drinks, busy work schedules and changing consumer taste are a few of the reasons that has attributed towards the rise in the popularity of instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee. Due to increasing demand for coffee, the coffee provider companies are investing in appropriate equipment and innovating ways such as coffee capsules to offer better tasting coffee as more profitable options. The increasing use of coffee machines in restaurants, office cafeterias to fulfil the increased demand for instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee increases the demand of coffee capsules, is thus increasing the coffee machines market growth.

The global coffee machines market size is expected grow from $10.45 billion in 2021 to $11.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The coffee machines market share is expected to reach $14.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Coffee machines market trends include smart coffee machines with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity which is gaining popularity and driving the growth of the market. The smart coffee machines can be accessed via smartphones, and users can monitor them from anywhere in the house and can also send smartphone commands. Most coffee makers have their own software to configure the brew settings and plan brew times. For instance, in 2019, companies such as Jarden Customer Solutions and Smarter Applications delivered smart coffee makers with Wi-Fi connectivity that can be regulated via smartphone. Therefore, smart coffee machines with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity is expected to continue this trend in the coffee machines market.

Major players covered in the global coffee machines industry are Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Panasonic Malaysia, Nestlé Nespresso S.A., De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Electrolux, Morphy Richards India, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Schaerer, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

TBRC’s global coffee machines market report is segmented by type into filter coffee machines, pod/capsule coffee machines, traditional espresso machines, bean-to-cup coffee machines, by product into drip filter, capsule, espresso, bean-to-cup, by end-user into household, commercial.

Coffee Machines Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Filter Coffee Machines, Pod/Capsule Coffee Machines, Traditional Espresso Machines, Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machines), By Product (Drip Filter, Capsule, Espresso, Bean-to-Cup), By End-User (Household, Commercial)

