Aerospace Materials Market To Register Steady Expansion during 2018-2026 | Toray Industries, Inc., Alcoa Corporation

Aerospace Materials Market

Aerospace materials are manufactured and designed to serve aerospace purposes. The materials are designed to withstand high pressures and temperatures.

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently announced Global Aerospace Materials Market Report is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key players growth. The major driver for aerospace materials is increased demand for lightweight aircrafts to reduce fuel consumption. A rise in commercial aircraft manufacturing has intensified aerospace material demand. Moreover strict regulatory standards have boosted the need for high quality and high performance material. The major challenge is the steep maintenance cost of these materials.

Aerospace Materials Market Taxonomy

On basis of Material

Aluminum Alloys

1000 series

2000 series

3000 series

4000 series

5000 series

6000 series

7000 series

On basis of Aircraft

Commercial

Military

Business

Helicopters

Others

Aerospace Materials Market Outlook

North America is the largest market for aerospace materials due to high demand for commercial and military aircraft. The busiest airport in the world, Atlanta handled 106 million passengers in 2015. Aviation is the preferred mode of transport over rail and road transport. Moreover, the US announced a budget of US$ 166.9 Bn, which will includes plans for modernizing current fleet of aircraft. With ongoing conflicts in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan and escalating tensions in Korean peninsula, spending on military aircraft is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market. The region has seen the growth of transit hubs such as Changi Airport (Singapore), Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Beijing, Tokyo and Shanghai. Moreover increased domestic air travel and tourism has boosted the industry. Though major obstacles include high jet fuel prices and airport costs which cut into profits. Popular airlines such as Kingfisher (India), TransAsia (Taiwan) have shut down after suffering losses. Also, national carriers of India and Malaysia have posted high losses and are in debt.

Major players in the global market:

Toray Industries, Inc., Alcoa Corporation, Solvay Group, Du Pont, Teijin Limited, ATI Metals, and Constellium N.V.

Key Developments:

➤In August 2019, Teijin Limited acquired all the shares of a leading supplier of high heat resistant thermoset prepeg for the aerospace industries – Renegade Materials Corporation. This acquisition will enhance Teijin’s production capabilities for high temperature prepeg materials majorly used in the manufacturing of aircraft engine parts.

➤In 2017, Hexcel Corporation acquired Structil SA, French based manufacturer of high performance composites for aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Company’s product portfolio includes prepregs, structural adhesives and pultruded profiles used in aerospace interiors, engine nacelles, military jets etc

➤In October 2015, Alcoa Corporation signed a contract worth 1 Billion USD for high tech, multi-material aerospace fastening systems with Airbus.

