Hand Dryers Market Demand Significantly Improved With The Hospitality Industry Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strong growth in hospitality industry drove the hand dryers market growth in the historic period. The rapidly growing hospitality industry, such as the rise in hotels and restaurants, boosted the growth of the hand dryers market, driven by the need to meet cleanliness requirements in the food services and hospitality sector. For instance, according to National Restaurant Association in 2019, the restaurant industry is expected to double its sales by 2030. According to TBRC’s hand dryers market analysis, strong economic growth in hospitality industry boosted the demand for hand dryers which drove the market during the historic period.

The global hand dryers market size is expected grow from $1.59 billion in 2021 to $1.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global hand dryers market share is expected to reach $2.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.69%.

Companies are launching new products in order to increase their revenue and also for gaining a competitive edge over their competitors. For instance, Dyson Ltd, a UK-based company specialized in manufacturing hand dryers, launched their new product Dyson Airblade 9kJ hand dryer in India. This product needs no touch to start its operation and comes with an added feature of HEPA filters that can purify 99.95% of particles from bathroom air. The product costs $1,349 (INR 97,000) in the US and $1248 (INR 95000) in India.

Major players covered in the global hand dryers industry are American Dryer LLC., Dyson Ltd., Electrostar, Excel Dryer Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SPL Ltd., Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc., Saniflow Corporation, and Taishan Jieda Electrical Co. Ltd.

TBRC’s global hand dryers market report is segmented by product into jet air, hot air, by operation into manual on-automatic off, fully automatic, by end-user into airports, hotel and restaurants, hospitals, offices, shopping malls, others.

Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Jet Air, Hot Air), By Operation (Manual On-Automatic Off, Fully Automatic), By End-user (Airports, Hotel & Restaurants, Hospitals, Offices, Shopping Malls) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

