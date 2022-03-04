Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 25% Through 2026

Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the mobile payment technologies market size is expected to grow from $68.85 billion in 2021 to $86.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%. The change in the mobile payment technology market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $212.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.1%. The initiatives taken by governments to promote a cashless economy is a major driver for the mobile payment technologies industry growth.

The mobile payment technologies market consists of sales of mobile payment technologies and related services. This market deals with a method of payment that does not involve cash or cheques, but allows consumer to make immediate payments using portable electronic devices such as smartphones or tablets.

Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Trends

The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) with mobile payments is an emerging trend in the mobile payment technologies market. IoT is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, or people that can transfer data over a network without requiring any human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. The integration of IoT in mobile payment technologies eases the payment experience of consumers and merchants, ensuring smooth and efficient payments on both ends. Due to increased convenience and safety provided by IoT-based mobile payments, many people are moving towards mobile payment technologies.

Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Segments

The global mobile payment technology market is segmented:

By Solution: Point-of-Sale (POS), In-Store Payments, Remote Payments

By Application: Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare, BFSI, Others

By POS Solution: Near-Field Communication (NFC) Payments, Sound-Wave Based Payments, Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) Payments

By In-Store Payments Solution: Mobile Wallets, Quick Response (QR) Code Payments

By Remote Payment: Internet Payments, SMS Payments, Direct Carrier Billing, Mobile Banking

By Geography: The global mobile payment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mobile payment technologies market overviews, mobile payment technologies market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global mobile payment technologies market, mobile payment technologies global market share, mobile payment technologies market segments and geographies, mobile payment technologies global market players, mobile payment technologies market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The mobile payment technologies market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: PayPalInc., MasterCard, Bharti Airtel, GoogleInc., Apple Inc., First Data Corporation, American Express Co., Vodacom Group, Millicom International Cellular, Mahindra Comviva, Orange, DwollaInc., WorldPay, Paytm, AT & TInc., Safaricom Limited, MTN Group, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, Visa, BlueSnap, PayU, Bank of America, Amazon, Citrus Payment Solutions, Stripe, Six Payment services, Paysafe, Wirecard, Novatti, Vodafone Ltd., and Microsoft Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2022

