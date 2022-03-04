Rising Health Concerns Encourage Consumers To Invest In The Air Purifiers Market

Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising concern for airborne diseases is driving the air purifiers market. An increase in health issues such as asthma, allergies, and other breathing disorders due to airborne diseases encourages consumers to invest in air purifiers at commercial and residential locations. For instance, according to the report by the American Lung Association, in 2021, 4 in every 10 people in the US live with polluted air. further, the 22nd annual “State of the Air” report shows that people of color were 61% more likely to live in the country with unhealthy air than white people. As per the department of statistics in Singapore, there were 246 cases of airborne diseases reported across Singapore. According to TBRC’s air purifiers market analysis, the increasing prevalence of airborne diseases contributes to the growth of the air purifiers market.

In April 2021, iRobot Corp., a leader in consumer robots announced the acquisition of privately held Aeris Cleantec AG, a premium air purifiers company for undisclosed amount. The acquisition enables iRobot to make more innovative robotics and intelligent home solution. Aeris Cleantec AG is a premium air purifiers market based in Switzerland, Germany established in 1900.

The air purifiers market size is expected grow from $1.57 billion in 2021 to $1.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The growth in the air purifiers market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global air purifiers market share is expected to reach $2.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.5%.

The use of smart air purifiers through the smartphone-enabled application is a key trend in the air purifiers market. Smart air purifiers allow the air quality to be monitored and managed from a smartphone application, which provides a live reading of quality data. For instance, Pathpartner, an India-based technology company, developed an IoT-enabled smart air purifier that gives information about air quality and provides a report on the humidity content of the air. Through this technology, the temperature of the room and freshening up the room can be controlled remotely.

Major players covered in the global air purifiers market are Honeywell International Inc., Whirlpool Corp, Sharp Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., Dyson Ltd, Panasonic, Xiaomi Corporation, Blue Air, and Coway.

TBRC’s global air purifiers market segmentation is divided by technology into HEPA filter, activated carbon, others, by type into dust collectors, fume and smoke collectors, others, by end-user into residential, commercial.

TBRC's global air purifiers market segmentation is divided by technology into HEPA filter, activated carbon, others, by type into dust collectors, fume and smoke collectors, others, by end-user into residential, commercial.

