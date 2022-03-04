Smart LED Bulbs Market Witnesses Significant Growth With The Development Of Smart Cities

Smart LED Bulbs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of smart cities is a key factor driving the growth of the global smart LED bulbs market. The lighting of smart cities will play a major role in the future growth and the future of street lighting systems in smart cities will be LED lighting network. With the rise of smart cities, the lighting controls industry will be driven as countries will witness a revolution in the areas of light management. For instance, in 2019, the Indian government is committed to creating 100 smart cities, and as part of the US$ 14 billion plan, 99 cities have already been announced. Therefore, the development of smart cities is expected to drive the smart LED bulbs industry growth.

The Wi-Fi enabled LED bulbs is shaping the smart LED bulbs market outlook. Wi-Fi-enabled LED bulbs connect to the home router and therefore, do not need a network that cuts down on clutter and problems. Smart LED bulbs market trends include Wi-Fi capable lights which can be operated easily through the brand-connected application. They can also be used with smart assistants, like Alexa and Google, to monitor the lights. Lifx is one of the upcoming players for Wi-Fi LED lights, the brand is widely seen as Philips' top competitor, leading the way in new, intelligent lighting. Although Lifx lights are more expensive than the products of Philips, they burn brighter, last longer, and give off infrared light in the dark, making them suitable for outdoor and porch fixtures near security cameras.

The global smart LED bulbs market size is expected grow from $8.89 billion in 2021 to $11.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The smart LED bulb market is expected to reach $25.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.6%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the smart LED bulbs market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the smart LED bulbs market. The regions covered in the smart LED bulbs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players covered in the global smart LED bulbs industry are Legrand S.A., Acuity Brands Inc., Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, OSRAM Licht, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cree Inc., and Lutron Electronics.

TBRC’s global smart LED bulbs market report is segmented by technology into wired technology, wireless technology, by application into indoor lighting, outdoor lighting, by installation type into new installation, retrofit.



