Cattle Feed Market is expected to reach US$ 125.8 billion in 2032, at a 4% CAGR
Cattle Feed Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cattle feed market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period (2022-2032) and top a valuation of US$ 125.8 Bn by 2032.
The commercialization of cattle products such as dairy and meat products, as well as the growing population, have benefited the global market. Consumer awareness of the safety of meat and dairy products, as well as their nutritional value, has become a key driver of business growth.
Cattle are divided into two categories: young ruminants and adult ruminants. Depending on the age of the ruminants, amino acids, feed acidifiers, vitamins, feed enzymes, antibiotics, antioxidants, and other supplements are employed. Supplements containing vitamin A and minerals, such as Availa-4 and 20-10 Plus Mineral, are routinely used to improve immune function, reproductive, and vision in cattle, as well as to correct deficiencies. Fodder, legumes, grass, and silage make up the majority of a cattle's diet.
Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14343
Moreover, consumer knowledge of illnesses that affect livestock animals, such as foot and mouth disease, has heightened worries about meat quality and safety, prompting the adoption of high-quality feed components. Overlapping demand for main grains like barley, maize, and wheat from other commercial applications including biofuel and food sectors is projected to limit market expansion in the coming years.
However, there has been a significant increase in partnerships and M&A among market participants in recent years, growing brand portfolios, gaining access to regional markets, and providing relevant benefits, all of which are expected to fuel product demand.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
North America is expected to account for the maximum value share of the global market of about 33% by 2032 end
Due to constant bans on the use of antibiotics in the cattle feeds in Europe, consumers are compelled to opt for substitutes for these antibiotics and direct fed microbials are emerging as better cattle feed additives
Beef cattle segment aids as a key contributor for growth in emerging countries
The outbreak of COVID-19 disrupted the supply chain of Cattle Feed, due to which, there was a slowdown in the market. However, the market is expected to witness significant growth with economies providing opportunities and increasing consumer demand for healthy & nutritious feed products
“Mergers and acquisitions are conducted to broaden the product range and achieve a greater market share, and to improve their regional footprint, notably in unorganized markets such as China, Brazil, and India, which is attributable to the growing demand in the next half decade,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.
We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14343
Competitive Landscape
Key manufacturers of Cattle Feed are majorly focusing on research & development, product innovation, geographical expansion, partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to create a larger customer base. For instance,
Ø Archer Daniels Midland Company (US) and Quality Liquid Feeds, Inc. (US) formed a 50-50 joint venture to produce and sell liquid feed supplements for livestock.
Ø Cargill, Incorporated (US) introduced Proviox Breeding at the International Production & Processing Expo, which is a new version of Cargill's plant-based antioxidant Proviox designed specifically for breeder birds.
Explore More Valuable Insights
Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Cattle Feed market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.
The study offers compelling insights based on nature (organic and conventional), form (pellets, crumbles, mash, and others), cattle type (dairy cattle and beef cattle), ingredient (cereals, cakes and meals, pulses, dairy products, food and
bioethanol by products, oils and fats, minerals, additives and vitamins, dried forage, and others), across seven (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa) major regions of the world.
Have Any Questions Regarding Cattle Feed Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14343
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact:
Corporate Headquarter
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Debashish Roy
Future Market Insights
+1 8455795705
email us here