Submit Release
News Search

There were 954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,518 in the last 365 days.

Cattle Feed Market is expected to reach US$ 125.8 billion in 2032, at a 4% CAGR

Cattle Feed Market

Cattle Feed Market

Cattle Feed Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and Forecast

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cattle feed market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period (2022-2032) and top a valuation of US$ 125.8 Bn by 2032.

The commercialization of cattle products such as dairy and meat products, as well as the growing population, have benefited the global market. Consumer awareness of the safety of meat and dairy products, as well as their nutritional value, has become a key driver of business growth.

Cattle are divided into two categories: young ruminants and adult ruminants. Depending on the age of the ruminants, amino acids, feed acidifiers, vitamins, feed enzymes, antibiotics, antioxidants, and other supplements are employed. Supplements containing vitamin A and minerals, such as Availa-4 and 20-10 Plus Mineral, are routinely used to improve immune function, reproductive, and vision in cattle, as well as to correct deficiencies. Fodder, legumes, grass, and silage make up the majority of a cattle's diet.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14343

Moreover, consumer knowledge of illnesses that affect livestock animals, such as foot and mouth disease, has heightened worries about meat quality and safety, prompting the adoption of high-quality feed components. Overlapping demand for main grains like barley, maize, and wheat from other commercial applications including biofuel and food sectors is projected to limit market expansion in the coming years.

However, there has been a significant increase in partnerships and M&A among market participants in recent years, growing brand portfolios, gaining access to regional markets, and providing relevant benefits, all of which are expected to fuel product demand.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America is expected to account for the maximum value share of the global market of about 33% by 2032 end

Due to constant bans on the use of antibiotics in the cattle feeds in Europe, consumers are compelled to opt for substitutes for these antibiotics and direct fed microbials are emerging as better cattle feed additives

Beef cattle segment aids as a key contributor for growth in emerging countries

The outbreak of COVID-19 disrupted the supply chain of Cattle Feed, due to which, there was a slowdown in the market. However, the market is expected to witness significant growth with economies providing opportunities and increasing consumer demand for healthy & nutritious feed products

“Mergers and acquisitions are conducted to broaden the product range and achieve a greater market share, and to improve their regional footprint, notably in unorganized markets such as China, Brazil, and India, which is attributable to the growing demand in the next half decade,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14343

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of Cattle Feed are majorly focusing on research & development, product innovation, geographical expansion, partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to create a larger customer base. For instance,

Ø Archer Daniels Midland Company (US) and Quality Liquid Feeds, Inc. (US) formed a 50-50 joint venture to produce and sell liquid feed supplements for livestock.

Ø Cargill, Incorporated (US) introduced Proviox Breeding at the International Production & Processing Expo, which is a new version of Cargill's plant-based antioxidant Proviox designed specifically for breeder birds.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Cattle Feed market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on nature (organic and conventional), form (pellets, crumbles, mash, and others), cattle type (dairy cattle and beef cattle), ingredient (cereals, cakes and meals, pulses, dairy products, food and

bioethanol by products, oils and fats, minerals, additives and vitamins, dried forage, and others), across seven (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa) major regions of the world.

Have Any Questions Regarding Cattle Feed Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14343

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Corporate Headquarter
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Debashish Roy
Future Market Insights
+1 8455795705
email us here

You just read:

Cattle Feed Market is expected to reach US$ 125.8 billion in 2032, at a 4% CAGR

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.