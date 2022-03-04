Organic Snacks Market: Has Become the New Meal for Population Worldwide – Explore Why

Organic Snacks Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Generation : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to live a healthy life, most of the consumers today are moving towards organic foods. People have become so health conscious and they want to know every ingredient used in a particular product and where the product comes from. This in turn, is driving the growth of organic snacks around the world.

Organic snacks have endless benefits. It’s the product that avoids or do not use man-made fertilizers, pesticides, livestock feed additives, & growth regulators during the farming process and is processed without food additives, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, ionizing radiation. Organic snacks can add the benefit of probiotic support to promote healthy immunity for babies and toddlers. Besides all that, organic snacks taste great.

Moreover, as per the consumer trend forecast, food manufacturers are focusing on innovating new products which can offer the required amount of nutrition, more protein & fiber, less sugar, and immunity-boosting ingredients. This is due to the fact that more than half of the global population wants to replace conventional food products to organic snacks.

Furthermore, farmers receive better incentives from farming organic foods. Government initiatives across several regions are motivating and encouraging farmers to adopt organic farming. Several organic enterprises like Organic Valley and Stony Field farms are sponsoring dairy farmers to adopt organic farming. This in turn, is boosting the growth of the global organic market to a great extent.

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global organic snacks market size is projected to reach $24.03 billion with a significant CAGR from 2018 to 2025. North America is currently holding the highest market share, owing to a growing demand for organic food and surge in inclination for on-the-go snacking. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to have the fastest-growing market throughout the predicted period.

The main factor that is driving the growth of the global organic snacks market is the dramatic increase in the number of health issues, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and so on. Because of this reason, people have become much more aware of the ingredients used in the food products. They notice labels before purchasing a food product, which sequentially, increased the demand for organic snacks among the consumers.

With this drift on board, the key market players are focusing on product innovations in order to increase their market share and to stay competitive in the market. For instance, a food brand named Lior Lewensztain has started fruit snacks with real fruits. It includes, clean truffles, plant-protein Crunchables, probiotics-boosted bars, and fruit snack packs for kids. Also, a snack brand of France, Etait un fruit is making dried fruit snacks without oil and added sugar.

Likewise, Jimjams, a brand based in US, has started making chocolate spreads with around 80% less sugar than other key brands of the same class. Similarly, Urban Legend, a UK based bakery brand has recently started to offer snacks free from artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners. Rather, they are using organic colors and flavors extracted from flowers and plants. A well-known brand, the Laughing Cow, has enlarged a wide range of cheese spread flavors which consists of lentil & cheese with curry, cheese & red bean with paprika, and cheese & chickpea with Herb.

In addition, an Australian brand named Messy Monkeys has launched a puffed rice bar that includes sorghum and chickpeas. It is completely free from artificial colors and flavors. Here, it is worth mentioning that, the global organic snacks market is anticipated to assemble great prospects and exponential growth in the near future.

