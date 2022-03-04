Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate Market Size, Share, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast, 2027

Reports And Data

The rising demand for water treatment applications, a wide arena of applications, and the COVID-19 pandemic are boosting the Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the Global Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate Market is forecast to reach USD 911.3 Million by 2027. In recent years, the rising awareness about personal hygiene and the availability of disinfectant water for all have contributed to the continuous expansion of the market. With the continuous expansion of the water treatment industry, there has been a boosting demand for chlorinating agents, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this sector. The outbreak of COVID-19 is also acting as an opportunity for the growth of the market players due to the increasing demand for surface cleaning and disinfecting products.

Market Overview:

The chemical industry is expected to register significant revenue growth over the coming years driven by a recovery in domestic demand due to rising prices of crude oils and better exports. The chemical and material industry has undergone radical changes owing to long-term trends such as the evolution of advanced technologies such as the industrial internet of things (IIoT), artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, and efficient data management tools. Increasing demand for novel chemical products such as soaps and detergents, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, improvements in operational efficiency, and development of energy-efficient manufacturing and production processes are some other factors expected to drive market revenue growth going ahead. In addition, rapid adoption of trends such as sustainability and digitalization have further contributed to revenue growth of the materials and chemicals industry.

Key participants include Innova Corporate, Zeel Products, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Henan GP Chemicals Co., Ltd., Heze Huayi Chemical Co., Ltd., Taian Huatian Chemical Co., Ltd., Capot Chemical Co., Ltd., Filtron Envirotech, Ouya Chemical, and Jingwei Disinfection Products.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In context to Form, the Tablet segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.2% during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by the tablet segment is attributed to the presence of chlorine stabilizer, resistance to organic spoilage, limited corrosion in stainless steel & rubber, applicability in hard water, and water comprising of high organic contents, which results in its increased preference among end-users.

In regards to Application, the Disinfectants segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.3% during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by this segment is attributed to its extensive use in household sterilizing for disinfecting surfaces because of its germicidal actions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the increasing awareness about transmission of the virus from contaminated surfaces would also result in increasing demand for the compound for manufacturing disinfectants, supporting the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In context to End-use, the Cosmetics and Personal Care segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by the Cosmetics and Personal Care segment is attributed to the growing demand for bleaching chemicals in the cosmetics and personal care sector, wherein the compound is used as a bleaching chemical.

De Nora has been working on providing energy-saving water treatment solutions and products. The company has developed insoluble electrodes for electrochemical applications with systems, processes, and equipment for water disinfection and filtration. The launch of such new water treatment solutions opens new areas of application of the compound.

In October 2018, Veolia and Unilever had signed an agreement, which emphasized on In April 2016, Lanxess had acquired the ‘Clean and Disinfect business of Chemours, the U.S.-based chemical company. The aim of this acquisition was to expand the product portfolio of the company. The acquisition was made with €210 million.

In April 2020, ITC has launched new zero contact Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray. The product has been launched considering the present situation of COVID-19, wherein disinfecting the surfaces has become essential. The products claim to kill 99.99% of germs. The launch of such new, innovative disinfecting products, would pave the path for new areas of application of the component.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate market on the basis of Form, Application, End-use, Application, and region:

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Tablet

Powder

Granular

End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Food

Sports and Recreation

Agriculture

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Textile

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cleansing Agent

Biocide

Industrial Deodorant

Disinfectants

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

