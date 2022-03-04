HWPL Urges Youth to Raise Voices to Condemn Russian Invasion of Ukraine Calling for Peace and the Cessation of War
SEOUL, KOREA, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a statement to the United Nation Feb. 28, 2022, Heavenly Culture World Peace joins with other organizations and nations in the condemnation of Russia’s attack on sovereign Ukraine. Heavenly Culture World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) representative Man Hee Lee urges youth to raise their voices in a call for peace in Ukraine and the cessation of war around the world.
As a purveyor of peace that holds events and dialogues to encourage peace among religions, HWPL’s statement denounces the heinous and aggressive behavior by Russia as stirring tension globally and threatening a peaceful future which all of humanity must build for future generations.
HWPL, an international peace NGO listed in the UN ECOSOC, supports swift action by the United Nations and urges all nations to demonstrate love for humanity by offering help to refugees.
Read more: http://www.hwpl.kr/language/en/statement-by-heavenly-culture-world-peace-restoration-of-light-hwpl-regarding-russia-and-ukraine/
About HWPL
Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) promises peace and acts upon the promise. HWPL is an international NGO committed to attaining the shared goal of humanity—establishing peace and ceasing wars.
In 2013, HWPL declared through the Declaration of World Peace that, to end wars and bring peace to the global community, a new international legal instrument was needed. At the 2014 World Peace Summit, legal and political leaders from around the world signed an agreement with HWPL to work together on drafting such a document. In just a year and a half, on 14 March 2016, the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) was proclaimed, and HWPL is actively committed to the introduction of the DPCW into international law.
With partner group, the International Women's Peace Group (IWPG), and affiliate group, the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG), HWPL is leading an international peace movement with leaders in all walks of life without being limited by national, cultural, or ideological boundaries. Moreover, HWPL seek to contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals by spreading a culture of peace through various means such as forums, education, volunteer work, and campaigns.
HWPL's peace activities will continue until sustainable peace is assured for future generations.
For information about the next HWPL Peace Dialog visit: www.hwpl.kr
Media Contact
Brian Chitambira
chicagohwplmedia@gmail.com
Tel: +1 269 626 3185
This press release is issued through Africa Newswire (www.africanewswire.net) – a newswire service for Africa, and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (www.emailwire.com) - the global newswire service that provides press release distribution with guaranteed results.
Brian Chitambira
As a purveyor of peace that holds events and dialogues to encourage peace among religions, HWPL’s statement denounces the heinous and aggressive behavior by Russia as stirring tension globally and threatening a peaceful future which all of humanity must build for future generations.
HWPL, an international peace NGO listed in the UN ECOSOC, supports swift action by the United Nations and urges all nations to demonstrate love for humanity by offering help to refugees.
Read more: http://www.hwpl.kr/language/en/statement-by-heavenly-culture-world-peace-restoration-of-light-hwpl-regarding-russia-and-ukraine/
About HWPL
Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) promises peace and acts upon the promise. HWPL is an international NGO committed to attaining the shared goal of humanity—establishing peace and ceasing wars.
In 2013, HWPL declared through the Declaration of World Peace that, to end wars and bring peace to the global community, a new international legal instrument was needed. At the 2014 World Peace Summit, legal and political leaders from around the world signed an agreement with HWPL to work together on drafting such a document. In just a year and a half, on 14 March 2016, the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) was proclaimed, and HWPL is actively committed to the introduction of the DPCW into international law.
With partner group, the International Women's Peace Group (IWPG), and affiliate group, the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG), HWPL is leading an international peace movement with leaders in all walks of life without being limited by national, cultural, or ideological boundaries. Moreover, HWPL seek to contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals by spreading a culture of peace through various means such as forums, education, volunteer work, and campaigns.
HWPL's peace activities will continue until sustainable peace is assured for future generations.
For information about the next HWPL Peace Dialog visit: www.hwpl.kr
Media Contact
Brian Chitambira
chicagohwplmedia@gmail.com
Tel: +1 269 626 3185
This press release is issued through Africa Newswire (www.africanewswire.net) – a newswire service for Africa, and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (www.emailwire.com) - the global newswire service that provides press release distribution with guaranteed results.
Brian Chitambira
HWPL
+1 2696263185
email us here