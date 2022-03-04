Aqueous Coating System Market Size is Expected To Reach USD 102.99 Billion By 2028 Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Aqueous Coating System Market Size- USD 52.01 Billion in 2018 with CAGR of 6.8%. Growing trend fascination among the youth of architecture & environment concern

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aqueous Coating System Market is expected to reach USD 102.99 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Aqueous coating is majorly fueled by the growing demand for construction and emergence of new buildings in both developed and developing countries. Electronics, automotive and paper printing industry also play a part in the boosting of the market. Construction and building industry hold a larger market share followed closely by the automotive industry.

Asia and Pacific have the largest market share owing to the government regulations and its step forward towards infrastructure and transportation. Indian and Chinese government has taken to build and develop roads and improve transportation. North America is set to follow with the presence of leading companies. Europe too has a large market for aqueous coating as the government in that region has become very strict regarding environmental issues. An alternative is increasingly being demanded of the existing coatings.

Key participants include Kompac, Prisco, AkzoNobel, PPG, Sherwin Williams, Henkel, Sika, RPM International, Valspar, BASF Coatings, Kansai Paints, Asian Paints, and Dulux Group among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Aqueous coating is a clear fast-drying coating generally used on printed products.

Aqueous coating is preferred not only due to environmental concerns, but it also provides substantial scruff-resistance.

Paper and printing industry occupies a large share of 34% altogether. Aqueous coating is common among them as it not only gives a gloss over the paper but also brings down cot economically.

Textile finishing sector is estimated to grow at the highest annual growth rate of 10.3%. The growing demand for coating in textiles to finish the product and improve the quality has grown over the years.

The automobile sector has also shown an interest in the aqueous coatings. Vehicles are painted and then coated for protection and long-lasting This sector is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 9.87 Billion in the year 2026.

The emergence of new building and construction of infrastructure has risen in these years, and for long lasting effect, new architect prefers aqueous coating for beautification and protection from dust.

Electronics is a booming market, and aqueous coat is a popular demand in these devices. It holds a market share of 16% in the year 2018 and has an annual growth rate of 4% during the forecast period.

Maintenance of old historic building is also underway across the globe, and aqueous coat is utilized for them. 14% of the market share belongs to infrastructure in 2018, and the market share is forecasted to grow and occupy a share of 16% in 2026.

Advancement in technologically has resulted in innovations like paint and primer combo, one-coat-hide, and high energy efficient coatings. Paint manufacturers are the one's manufacturing and promoting the aqueous coats and are forecasted to hold a market share of 32% in 2026.

Players in the market are making increased investment in R&D along with various strategic alliances to be in the competition and this, in turn, will propel the market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Aqueous Coating systems market on the basis of Coating System, Chemical Structures, Application, Viscosity, and Region:

Coating Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Binder System

Hybrid Systems

Water-Soluble Systems

Baking Systems

Two-Component PU systems

Two-Component epoxy systems

Chemical Structures Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Mineral Oil Defoamers

Silicone Defoamers

Silicone-free Polymer Defoamers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Glass fiber sizing

Plastic coating

Building and Construction

Textile finishing

Vehicle painting

Paper and Printing Industry

Electronics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

