Hydroxycitronellal Market Worth Estimation To Reach USD 192.7 Million By 2027 Says Reports and Data

Hydroxycitronellal Market Size – USD 144.5 million in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 4.2%, Trends – The huge growth of the personal care & fragrance products.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hydroxycitronellal Market is projected to reach USD 192.7 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of usage of Hydroxycitronellal in fragrance & flavor intensifying applications, and extensive growth of the overall cosmetic & personal care industries, and proliferating usage of food-flavoring agents. Huge demand for the personal care industries specializing the skincare, hair care products, and a sudden enormous lift in the growth of the medicated personal care & oral care products, have substantially propelled the overall hydroxycitronellal market growth and expected to add to the hydroxycitronellal market share predominantly in the forthcoming years.

Hydroxyisohexyl 3-cyclohexene carboxaldehyde, perfumery equipment, perfumers alcohol, perfume making equipment, and perfume supplies, to name a few are the hugely demanding topics and factors the end-users are concerned about and have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report. Leading and growing players in the market that have been investing an extensive amount in the research & development in such corresponding factors have observed enormous growth in their business.

Key participants include

Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Miltitz Aromatics GmbH, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Shanghai Tovan Biochem, Vigon International, Inc., Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG, and Hangzhou Hairui Chem, among others.

Europe is forecasted to sustain its superiority in the hydroxycitronellal market in terms of premium products, owing to its century-old formulations and R&D in the perfume & cosmetics industries from the pioneer countries of the market such as France, England, and Germany. However, the overall growth of the market has been decreased drastically as the European Union has restricted the usage of the chemicals having allergenic properties to up to 1.0% of maximum concentration.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Domestic Grade of hydroxycitronellal is referred to as the manufacturing processes used by companies that produce end-use products for the household usage or intended to be used by the common individuals. The domestic grade is growing fastest with a 5.3% CAGR during the projected time period.

The extraordinary growth of hydroxycitronellal in the perfume & deodorant market due to impressive new product line-ups and active youth consumer base is the prime diver of this market. The perfumes are solely made by the synthetic chemical compounds. Because of the biotechnological advancements, the synthetic ingredients have accomplished a considerable improvement. New odors and flavors have been accumulated according to various tastes, which would cater to the new consumers resulting in the final market growth of hydroxycitronellal market.

Rapid urbanization and a rise in disposable income coupled with an increase in awareness regarding health issues are the factors driving the market growth during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of the usage of sterilizing products during the coronavirus pandemic is also propelling the demand for the overall market. Favorable outlook towards bleaching products will also drive the demand for the market.

Advancement in manufacturing techniques, a higher availability of the resources for the manufacturing units, dexterous processing technique, higher production capacity, increased consumers, and favorable business models of export & import, the Asia Pacific developing countries have been in trend for the raw material and chemical products outsourcing.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global market on the basis of type of fragrance, grade, sales channel, applications, and region:

Type of Fragrance Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Floral

Sweet

Citrus

Fruity

Musky

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Perfumery Agents

Flavoring Agents

Chemical Industry

Oral Care

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

