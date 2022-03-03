Historic resolution at United Nations Environment Assembly to initiate negotiations on global agreement on plastic pollution

SWEDEN, March 3 - The United Nations Environment Assembly endorsed a historic resolution to initiate negotiations on a global agreement on plastic pollution. This will be the most important environmental agreement since the Paris Agreement. Sweden has long been a driving force for a global solution to plastic pollution.

Plastic pollution is a cross-border problem. Between 5 and 13 million tonnes of plastic waste flow into the oceans each year, and without effective measures that amount will triple by 2040. The countries of the world have now agreed to initiate negotiations on a global agreement to end plastic pollution. This agreement will take a broad approach aimed at contributing to the climate transition and protecting oceans and biodiversity.

“Sweden has long been a driving force for a global agreement that will prevent and reduce plastic pollution and microplastics, and contribute to circular management of plastic. I am proud that the UN Member States are in agreement and have demonstrated that they take plastic pollution seriously,” says Minister for Climate and the Environment Annika Strandhäll, who is attending UNEA-5.2.

The UN resolution is critical to addressing the problem of plastic pollution and implementing the 2030 Agenda, as well as achieving Sweden’s national environmental objectives. The resolution establishes a framework for the upcoming negotiations on a global agreement. The global agreement could set out common global goals and concrete measures for sustainable production and consumption, with a specific emphasis on product design to increase reuse and recycling, and promote a circular economy. It could also support the development of national action plans on plastic waste management. In this regard, Sweden is already leading the way, as the Government adopted an action plan aimed at reducing the impact of plastic on the climate and environment less than two weeks ago. The negotiations are expected to begin in the second half of 2022.