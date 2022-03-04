Nylon Drawn Textured Yarns Market Size To Reach USD 21.63 Billion By 2027

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for the high denier rating based nylon drawn textured yarns in skin-clinging fabric applications are fueling the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Nylon Drawn Textured Yarns Market is forecast to reach USD 21.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nylon is a silk-textured, synthetic thermoplastic material which can be changed into the shape of fibers and films. Now the Nylon Draw Textured Yarns or commonly known as Nylon DTY, is an extended refined nylon yarn. It is also known as nylon low-elastic yarn. It is continuously deformed by stretching on a machine in order to feature a certain level of limited flexibility as well as contraction. The continuous growth of the apparel industry, lingerie, home textile materials, narrow woven materials, backpacks, swimwear, and trekking wear, to name a few, are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of nylon fibers in intimate wears, sports wears, swimwear, and home décor products. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Key participants include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nylstar SA, Evonik Industries AG, Ascend Performance Materials, Reliance Industries Limited, Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Universal Fibers, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Nylon 6 or polycaprolactam is a semi-crystalline polyamides and has six backbone carbons in the repeat unit. Nylon 6 is formed by the process called ring-opening polymerization, unlike the other nylons which are manufactured by polymer condensation. Nylon 6 is highly elastic with high tensile strength, resistant to abrasion and chemicals like acids & alkalis. Nylon generally comes in the white color formation; however, as per the final product requirement, it can be dyed in any other colors.

Denier rating provides the idea of the heaviness of the nylon fiber, having compared the thickness of the fiber with its length. Linear density is measured for the nylon fiber yarn to differentiate the fibers for different end-use products. The higher the denier, the thicker the fiber yarn. Both the high and low denier ratings have different sets of applications according to its various measured parameters.

Luster is the degree of glossiness or sheen that a particular fiber offers and measured by the degree of light reflected from the surface of a specific fiber. The nylon fibers are designed to come with a specific luster. The physical structure and the shape of the fiber with its inherent chemical structure determine the luster of the fiber.

DTY replaces cotton and cotton blend yarn that holds a shallow moisture content. Draw textured yarn comes with various cross-sections such as plain round, triangular, trilobal, and circular, among others.

North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market due to its increasing demand for staple nylon fiber, having grown at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital players of the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Nylon Drawn Textured Yarns Market on the basis of the nylon type, sales channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:

Nylon Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Nylon 6

Nylon 6,6

Others

Denier Rating Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

High

Medium

Low

Luster Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Semi Dull

Bright Trilobal

Bright Round

Dope Dyed Black

Set Yarn

Slightly Intermingle

Heavy Intermingle

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Textile & Fabric Industries

Industrial Fibers

Consumer Products

Thermoplastic Products

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

