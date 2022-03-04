Nylon Carpet Bulk Continuous Filament Market Growth is estimated To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for Nylon Carpet Fiber selling through online sales channels, with high investments in R&D of the Nylon Carpet Bulk Continuous Filament Market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research report on the Global Nylon Carpet Bulk Continuous Filament Market added by Reports and Data to its extensive database offers a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics including current and future trends, current factors driving and restraining market growth, and expert validated market data. The Global Nylon Carpet Bulk Continuous Filament Market is forecast to reach USD 18.16 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nylon belongs to the family of aliphatic or semi-aromatic based synthetic polymers, known as polyamides. Nylon is a silk-textured, synthetic thermoplastic material that can be changed into the shape of fibers and films. Nylon Carpet Staple Fibers are synthetic fibers made of nylon, and the chemical composition, structures, and properties are modified during the manufacturing based on particular end-uses of carpets. Bulk continuous filaments are large in length compared to staple fibers and are used to form an entire section of the carpet. The continuous growth of the carpets & rugs for numerous end-use verticals is expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily. Its application in carpet manufacturing and extensive usage in highly durable, strong, resilient, lightweight, and premium carpet processing are participating in the market growth broadly.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market in North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of Nylon Carpet Fiber in the manufacture of carpet flooring in various end-use verticals. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

The global materials & chemicals industry involves the production, distribution, sales, and consumption of industrial chemicals, specialty chemicals, commodity (bulk) chemicals, and raw materials such as natural gas, oil, paper & pulp, and metals & minerals. Growth of the global materials & chemicals industry is mainly attributed to fast-paced industrialization and extensive usage of bulk petrochemicals, electronic chemicals, polymers, inorganic chemicals, fertilizers, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and various other products in different industries including oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, textile, manufacturing, petrochemical, and water, and wastewater treatment industries. Technological innovations in the electronics and semiconductor industries, rising demand for nanomaterials, and increasing preferences for environmentally sustainable chemicals and materials are other major factors contributing to the global materials & chemicals industry growth.

Key participants include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nylstar SA, Evonik Industries AG, Ascend Performance Materials, Reliance Industries Limited, Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Universal Fibers, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Nylon 6 or polycaprolactam is a semi-crystalline polyamide and has six backbone carbons in the repeat unit. Nylon 6 is formed by the process called ring-opening polymerization, unlike the other nylons which are manufactured by polymer condensation. Nylon 6 is highly elastic with high tensile strength, resistant to abrasion and chemicals like acids & alkalis. Nylon generally comes in the white color formation; however, as per the final product requirement, it can be dyed in any other color.

In June 2019, Universal Fibers, Inc., a major player in the Nylon Fibers production, updated the acquisition of twisting and heat-setting assets for its production Europe and Asian production facilities situated in Gorzow, Poland, and Taicang, China. Both plants in the two different continents are fully integrated with all the procedures right from extrusion to finished yarns in multiple chemistries, including Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6, and serve carpet manufacturers deal in residential, commercial, and automotive end-uses.

Nylon fabrics that come in single threads but are formed to be thick enough and can directly be woven into the smooth & regular fabrics are known as monofilament. Whereas, nylon fabrics that are comparatively quite thin and delicate strands and needed to be twisted together to create threads and woven into fabrics, are known as multifilament.

North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market due to its increasing demand for multifilament nylon fiber, having grown at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital players in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Nylon Carpet Bulk Continuous Filament Market on the basis of the type, sales channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Nylon 6

Nylon 6,6

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Monofilament

Multifilament

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Household Usage

Commercial & Hospitality

Automotive Interior

Hospital & Educational

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

