Medical Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Size, Revenue To Reach USD 546.8 Million By 2028

Reports And Data

Rising adoption of PTFE in implantable prosthetic heart valve rings is expected to stimulate the market demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Medical Polytetrafluoroethylene Market is expected to reach USD 546.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. There has been an impressive growth of fluoropolymers in the medical industry. Fluoropolymers such as PTFE are replacing plastics, metals, and ceramics used in clinical applications. A clinical report name ‘Biomaterials for periodontal regeneration’ reveals that e-PTFE is being widely used as an alternative to membrane positions made up of calcium sulfate in periodontal operations.

PTFE has witnessed an increased adoption in the medical industry mainly in the dental sector. In dental implants, the PTFE membrane acts as an obstruction and prevents the gums from growing inside the bone cavity. Dense PTFE membranes are used for preparing dental implants in post-extraction bone regeneration. According to the American Society for Prosthodontics, approximately 52 % of the U.S. adults suffer from some form of periodontal disorders, and around 190 million adults by 2025 in the U.S. will be facing a partial tooth loss problem. Increasing incidence of dental injuries is likely to increase the application of PTFE membrane barriers by dental surgeons.

Europe is projected to grow significantly in the forecasted period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% in the coming years. In the European region, PTFE is being increasingly adopted in the medical sector. The increasing prevalence of periodontics is likely to drive demand for guided tissue regeneration for dental regeneration therapy. Based on 2013 statistics, over 50 percent of the European population suffers from some form of periodontitis, and over 10 percent have severe disease with prevalence increasing to 70-85 percent of the population aged 60-65 years of age.

Get PDF Brochure With Latest Innovations@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1213

The following are the key industry participants:

Saint Gobain, W.L.Gore & Associates Inc, Donaldson Company, Sumitomo Electric, Pall Corporation, Markel, Zeus Inc., Chukoh Chemical Industries Ltd. Donaldson Company

Further key findings from the report suggest

The rise in the occurrence of periodontal diseases is expected to boost the medical PTFE market. Based on a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 47.2 of adults aged 30 years and older in the U.S. have some form of periodontal disease. Moreover, the incidence of periodontal disease is higher in men than women (56.4 vs. 38.4 respectively).

The European market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% in the coming years. According to WHO, about 20% of the middle-aged population and about 40% of the older aged population has severe periodontal disease in Europe. Even though there is a vast population of people suffering from dental problems, it is not acknowledged much in Europe. Additionally, based on a report, the incidence of abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) in England and Wales has been increasing. The incidence of an AAA was 7.6 percent in men and 4.2 percent for women in 2013.

Market Insights:

Rising global energy demand, increasing regulatory & environmental pressure and highly volatile oil & gas prices have put great "deal" to other alternative energy sources. There is increased awareness and commitments across firms regarding "Green" energy sources. The demand for green has been driven by environmental pollution caused by conventional energy sources. The energy industry is largely controlled by utilities sector and government in most of the emerging nations like BRIC nations .However, dynamics are drastically changing driven by new policy changes, relaxing the FDI norms in the sector, increased privatization, new capital investments of power projects by both public & private, smart grid to better manage services & reduce transmission losses, use of smart metering and and growing electricity demand.

Download Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1213

Form Type

Pastes

Tubes

Sheets

Fabric

Application Type

Grafts

Sutures

Dental

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Segmentation:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1213

Thank you for reading our report. To know further details about the report or to inquire about customization, please connect with us and we will make sure your report is designed as per your needs.

Read More Reports as:

Glyphosate Market Size: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-glyphosate-market

Slow & Controlled Release Pesticides Market Analysis : https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-slow-and-controlled-release-pesticides-market

NPK Fertilizers Market Demand: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-npk-fertilizers-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.