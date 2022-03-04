Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,521 in the last 365 days.

Over 1,650 Vietnamese firms receive codes to export farm produce to China

VIETNAM, March 4 -  

Trucks at Tân Thanh-Pò Chài border gate. —VNA/VNS Photo Quang Duy

HÀ NỘI — As of March 1, 1,656 Vietnamese firms had received codes granted by China, enabling them to export farm produce and food products to the Chinese market.

According to the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), as of March 1, 1,656 Vietnamese exporters with 1,776 products had received codes in line with the new regulations on farming region supervision and origin tracking of farm produce under Orders 248 and 249 of China.

Of the total firms, 779 are exporters of aquatic products, 187 are recommended to the Chinese side by the MARD's Plant Protection Department, and 11 are milk producers.

According to SPS Vietnam, the current biggest difficulty is the slow approval process of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) without any regulations on the duration for approving the issuance of codes for businesses.

MARD has proposed that the Prime Minister allow it to discuss with the Chinese side on measures to deal with technical problems in registering on the GACC portal.

The ministry has also asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese Embassy in China to work with the Chinese side to remove obstacles during the implementation of the Orders 248 and 249.

China stipulates 18 groups of goods that enterprises must register when exporting to the Chinese market under Order 248. For products outside those groups, exporters have to register via the foreign trade portal of the GACC. — VNS

You just read:

Over 1,650 Vietnamese firms receive codes to export farm produce to China

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.