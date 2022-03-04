Trà Vinh approves investment of 96MW wind power plant

VIETNAM, March 4 -

A wind power project in Trà Vinh Province. The provincial authority has approved the investment plan and investor of the 96 W Thăng Long wind power plant in Lương Hòa A commune, Châu Thành district. — Photo baodautu.vn

TRÀ VINH — The Mekong Delta province of Trà Vinh has approved the investment plan and investor of the 96 MW Thăng Long wind power plant in Lương Hòa A Commune, Châu Thành District.

The project, which has total investment of VNĐ3.86 trillion (US$169 million) by Thăng Long Trà Vinh Wind Power JSC, is the ninth of its kind licensed in Trà Vinh. So far five plants have become operational with total capacity of 322 MW.

The project has 24 turbines, covering nearly 600 hectares, including 545 hectares of water surface.

It is scheduled to become operational in the third quarter of 2023.

Nguyễn Quỳnh Thiện, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Trà Vinh, said that the committee has proposed the Prime Minister approve the addition of wind, solar, biomass and gas power projects in the province with a total capacity of more than 46,500 MW to the National Power Development Planning for the 2021-30 period with a vision to 2045. — VNS