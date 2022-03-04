Submit Release
Sun Group launches first luxury airline in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, March 4 -  

Sun Air will use Gulfstream G650ER and Gulfstream G700 business aircraft. — Photo courtesy of Sun Group

HÀ NỘI — Real estate and entertainment firm Sun Group has launched Sun Air, the first luxury airline in Việt Nam, providing private jet management and air charter services, and sightseeing flights using helicopters and seaplanes.

Sun Air targets high-class customers requiring high standard services. It aims to become a global private jet airline using aircraft with the highest speeds in the world.

Đặng Minh Trường, Chairman of Sun Group, said that the launch of the airline is part of the firm’s sustainable development roadmap, adding a new product to its high-quality ecosystem and contributing to inspiring the growth of the high-end section in the Vietnamese aviation market.

With its charter flight and sightseeing services using helicopters and seaplanes, Sun Air will connect Sun Group’s resort-entertainment-real estate products to form the first close, safe, luxurious and private service in Việt Nam.

In the third quarter of 2022, Sun Air will operate two Gulfstream G650ER jets. In the 2023-2025 period, the airline plans to use four Gulfstream G650ER, one Gulfstream G700, one helicopter and two seaplanes.

In the future, the airline expects ultra-large and ultra-long jets such as Boeing BBJ and Airbus ACJ.

The airline is working with leading brands such as Agusta, Airbus, Sikorsky, De Havilland Canada, Cessna, and Textron to provide safe and extraordinary experience to customers. — VNS

