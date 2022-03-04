Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,521 in the last 365 days.

Electronics producer adds over $305m in investment to Bắc Ninh facility

VIETNAM, March 4 -  

At the licence handover ceremony. —VNA/VNS Photo

BẮC NINH — The northern province of Bắc Ninh on Thursday officially licensed electronics manufacturer Goertek Vina to raise investment in its facility at Quế Võ Industrial Park to US$565.7 million from $260 million.

Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Hương Giang said Bắc Ninh highly appreciated investors from mainland China, Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea and Japan, adding that with the additional investment, the company was expected to create more jobs and increase contribution to local State budget.

According to Goertek Vina CEO Yoshinaga Kazuyoshi, the company, which produces electronic devices, network equipment and multimedia audio products, now employs over 30,000 workers. Last year, its revenue rose by 20.4 per cent to $3.28 billion despite COVID-19.

Bắc Ninh raked in more than $1.3 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first two months of this year, making it the country’s largest FDI recipient during the period.

FDI flows into Bắc Ninh accounted for 26.5 per cent of the country’s total and was 7.6 times that of the same period last year.

The industrial province is currently home to 1,727 valid FDI projects with total registered investment reaching nearly $22.5 billion. — VNS

You just read:

Electronics producer adds over $305m in investment to Bắc Ninh facility

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.