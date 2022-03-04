Submit Release
Vietnamese firms join largest event for professional online sellers

VIETNAM, March 4 -  

Việt Nam's booth at the event. —VNA/VNS Photo

LONDON — Fourteen Vietnamese firms recently showcased their products at the "White Label World Expo London 2022", which was the UK’s largest event for professional online sellers.

The event, which concluded on Thursday, attracted 500 businesses and 7,000 visitors. It offered a major opportunity for Vietnamese firms to promote their products, seek business partners and export opportunities to the UK and Europe. 

At the expo, Vietnamese firms and their UK partners signed three strategic economic cooperation agreements totalling 300 million GBP (US$400.5 million). 

They comprised an agreement on credit support for Vietnamese exporters, another on legal assistance for firms joining the UK and European markets, and one on the provision of tourism services on a cruise ship in the UK.

Trade Counsellor in the UK Nguyễn Cảnh Cường said Việt Nam had emerged as a consumer goods manufacturer meeting European standards. The event helped Vietnamese firms, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), promote their products to global consumers and seek export opportunities.

Director of Evergreen Trade Capital Marc Meyer-Webb said together with traditional export items of foodstuff and garment-textile, Việt Nam was boosting shipments of electronic devices and machinery which the UK has high demand for and the UK could be a potential market for the Southeast Asian country.

To optimise chances when taking part in major international fairs like the White Label Expo, companies were advised to prepare product specifications in English, and connect with Vietnamese firms operating overseas.

In addition, they would need to gather information on websites of Vietnamese embassies and agencies at home such as the Ministry of Industry and Trade in order to stay informed of international trade events, as well as capitalise on trade promotions and export chances. — VNS

