Gaming Simulation Market to Reach $20.76 billion, Globally by 2030 at 15.2% CAGR

Gaming Simulation Industry

Acceptance of 360-degree cameras as next-generation technology across different developing nations drive the growth of the global gaming simulation market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the adoption of AI and cloud computing for enhanced experience and collaboration between the entertainment industry and gaming simulator companies creates new opportunities in the coming years. The report offers detailed segmentation of the global gaming simulation market based on component, game type, end-user, and region.

The global gaming simulation market garnered $4.86 billion in 2020 and is expected to generate $20.76 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Key industry players - 3D Perception, CXC Simulations, CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd., Eleetus, D-Box Technologies Inc., Play seat B.V., Hammacher Schlemmer & Company, Inc., Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., Rseat Ltd., and Vesaro.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

Based on game type, the racing segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global gaming simulation industry, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the fighting segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the software segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.9% from 2021 to 2030.

