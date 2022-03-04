True Global Ventures supports Ukraine Humanitarian Efforts by donating over US$200,000
The VC firm True Global Ventures stands firm on Anti-War by donating US$200,000 to Unchain UkraineSINGAPORE, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The crypto ecosystem has joined forces to present a united anti-war front by helping Ukrainians use the global reach of cryptocurrencies. Several projects have taken initiatives to donate and set up funds for the country, and True Global Ventures has joined the campaign.
True Global Ventures is a technology equity Venture Capital firm that invests in serial entrepreneurs and projects globally. Recently, True Global Ventures announced its donation of US$200,000 to Unchain Ukraine, a charity project created by blockchain activists. Full list of ever increasing supporters can be found on the Unchain Ukraine website https://unchain.fund/. The project has also put an official request urging Venture Capitalists and Web3 peers to join the initiative and present a united front.
True Global Ventures is standing firm on its anti-war position and promoting the humanitarian side of the world. The setup of Unchain Ukraine will enable a Public Audit Trail of the donations where every donation is approved using Unchain wallet’s multisignature from nine keyholders. Every multi-sig wallet is configured that at least five out of 10 signatures will be required to spend funds.
While the development is still in progress, the donations have already surpassed US$2 million in crypto, according to Unchain Ukraine. All the raised funds will be utilized to support non-governmental organizations such as Voices of Children, International Medical Corps, and People in Need.
Moreover, True Global Ventures GPs and LPs have started personally supporting the portfolio company Forza Ikonia’s NFT initiative of “Stand with Ukraine”, which consists of 43 million copies of an NFT work, one each for the inhabitants of Ukraine.
The artwork created by Felipe Posada of The Invisible Realm fame, depicts the Brandenburg Gate, which throughout its existence, was often a site for major historical events. It is today considered not only as a symbol of the tumultuous histories of Germany and Europe, but also of European unity and peace.
Every artwork will be sold at US$10 each, and 100% of the proceedings will be distributed to Ukrainian aid organizations.
In the dire time of need, crypto has come to the rescue by offering instant financial aid in a secure and unprecedented way.
###
About True Global Ventures
True Global Ventures (TGV) is a global Venture Capital firm built by a group of serial entrepreneurs with a solid track record of investing their own money together with Limited Partners into ventures run by serial entrepreneurs. Portfolio companies leverage Web3 technologies, incorporating blockchain as competitive advantages to drive change with proven products. TGV is a distributed fund with a presence in 20 cities, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Moscow, Stockholm, Paris, Luxemburg, Madrid, Warsaw, New York, San Francisco, and Vancouver. Visit us at www.tgv4plus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media contact: info@trueglobalventures.com
True Global Ventures
