A solemn meeting of the President of Uzbekistan takes place in Pakistan

UZBEKISTAN, March 3 - The solemn ceremony of the official meeting of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan took place at the Residence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the President of Uzbekistan. The national anthems of Uzbekistan and Pakistan were played.

The ceremony was also attended by members of the official delegations of the two countries.

The President of Uzbekistan, as a sign of friendship and harmony between the peoples of the two countries, planted a tree in the garden of the residence.

Talks of the leaders in a contracted format began.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan