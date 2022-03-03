UZBEKISTAN, March 3 - Uzbekistan, Pakistan leaders exchange views on further strengthening the strategic partnership

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan held talks in a contracted format.

Welcoming the President of Uzbekistan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan emphasized that further development of cooperation with Uzbekistan is a priority for Pakistan.

The main attention during the talks was paid to the issues of strengthening the strategic partnership, development of political, trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

In recent years, cooperation has been actively developing. Constant contacts are maintained at the level of ministries and agencies, regions of the two countries. The agreements reached at the highest level are being consistently implemented.

Despite the pandemic, interaction is developing in all areas. In 2021, mutual trade increased by 50 percent. The growth since the beginning of this year is 70 percent. There are 177 enterprises in Uzbekistan with Pakistani investors.

On the eve of the visit of the President of Uzbekistan, a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, a business forum and political consultations were held in Islamabad.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Imran Khan discussed the results of these events. It was noted that the volume of trade, economic and investment agreements has increased compared to previous years, but at the same time, there are many development opportunities.

The coincidence or similarity of positions was confirmed during the exchange of views on issues of the regional and international agenda.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan support each other in the international arena, in particular, within the framework of the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is of serious concern to Uzbekistan and Pakistan, as well as to other countries of the region. The importance of expanding the efforts of the international community to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people was noted.

Imran Khan accepted with great gratitude the Urdu-Uzbek dictionary of common words presented to him by the President of Uzbekistan, which contains over 3,000 words that have the same meaning in Uzbek and Urdu.

Source: UzA