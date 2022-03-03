UZBEKISTAN, March 3 - President of Uzbekistan and Prime Minister of Pakistan hold a briefing for media representatives

A briefing was held for media representatives on the results of the first day of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The President of Uzbekistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan noted with satisfaction the results of the talks, which traditionally took place in an atmosphere of openness and trust.

The President of Uzbekistan once again congratulated the Pakistani people on the upcoming Pakistan Day. The President emphasized that the current visit symbolically takes place on the eve of a great historical event – the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The intensification of constructive dialogue at the highest level, especially in recent years, has predetermined the dynamic growth of the level of partnership and trust between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

“Together with Pakistan, we are building a solid bridge of cooperation not only between the two countries, but also between the strategically important regions of Central and South Asia”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted.

The common views and aspirations of the two countries are also confirmed by the commonality of the national programs of long-term development and economic well-being “New Uzbekistan” and “New Pakistan”.

Trade-economic ties are developing consistently. Over the past year, the trade turnover has grown by 50 percent. During the talks, the goal was set to increase the trade turnover to $500 million in the coming years, and in the long term to bring it to $1 billion.

An important step was the signing of a Preferential Trade Agreement during the visit.

Important agreements have been reached on deepening industrial cooperation in such key areas as pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather and footwear, food industry, agriculture, construction, banking and financial sector and others. Following the business events held on the eve of the visit, about 60 new investment and trade agreements worth $800 million were signed.

The parties agreed to accelerate the implementation of major joint transport and communication projects aimed at strengthening the connectivity of Central and South Asia.

The importance of the early start of the construction of the strategic railway line “Termez – Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar”, which will open the way for Uzbekistan to international seaports through the territory of Pakistan, was emphasized.

“We believe that the construction of the “Termez – Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar” railway line, called the Project of the Century, will contribute not only to the wellbeing of the countries, but also to the peoples of our vast regions”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted.

The huge potential of interregional interaction was noted, which is successfully demonstrated today by Namangan region and Punjab province. An agreement was reached on further expansion of contacts between other regions.

During the talks with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, a productive exchange of views took place on the current issues of the regional agenda and the current situation in Afghanistan. Serious concern was expressed about the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in this country.

The President of Uzbekistan called on the international community to consolidate efforts to help the Afghan people.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan are effectively developing interaction in security, strengthening cooperation in the military-technical sphere, the fight against terrorism, extremism and transnational crime.

Mechanisms of joint work on regional and international platforms have been established. Uzbekistan and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting each other in the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The cultural-humanitarian sphere has been identified as one of the most important and promising areas of partnership.

“The peoples of Uzbekistan and Pakistan living at the crossroads of the ancient Great Silk Road have long been linked by a common history, a common language and a rich spiritual heritage”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan intend to enhance ties in science, art, cinema, sports and implement youth programs.

It was noted that interest in studying Urdu is growing every year in Uzbekistan. In turn, Pakistan also pays great attention to the study of the Uzbek language and literature, the history of Uzbekistan at leading higher education institutions, such as the National University of Modern Languages of Islamabad, Punjab and Peshawar Universities.

“During the visit, we signed a solid package of documents, in particular, a Joint Declaration on further steps to develop a strategic partnership, which outlines our future efforts to further deepen cooperation between our countries. Our relations, which draw strength and inspiration from our spiritual roots, will continue to rise to new heights for the benefit of our peoples”, the President of Uzbekistan said.

