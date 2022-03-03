AG Derek Schmidt files amended petition with Kansas Supreme Court seeking to dismiss Douglas County redistricting challenge

KANSAS, March 3 - TOPEKA – (March 3, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today filed an amended petition with the Kansas Supreme Court seeking to dismiss the latest legal challenge to newly redrawn congressional districts.

The latest challenge was filed on behalf of Douglas County voters earlier this week in Douglas County District Court against Secretary of State Scott Schwab and Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew. The lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of the congressional boundaries approved last month by the Kansas Legislature. Schmidt had previously asked the Kansas Supreme Court to dismiss two similar challenges brought by voters in Wyandotte County.

Schmidt said bringing the challenges directly in the Kansas Supreme Court would enable an expedited decision, which is needed because of election timelines. He said it also squarely presents the federal question, which the Douglas and Wyandotte county plaintiffs carefully avoided, whether the U.S. Constitution prohibits Kansas state courts from entertaining state-law challenges to federal congressional district boundaries.

“The Elections Clause [of the U.S. Constitution] commits the redistricting power to state legislatures, and no Kansas law—either statutory or constitutional—gives the state courts any role in evaluating the validity of duly enacted redistricting plans,” Schmidt wrote.

Schmidt also asked the Kansas Supreme Court to rule that the Kansas Constitution does not prohibit the Legislature from considering political objectives when drawing congressional districts, just as the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled the U.S. Constitution does not.

A copy of Schmidt’s amended petition filed today is available at https://bit.ly/3KknZ7P .