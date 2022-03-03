Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,019 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,517 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev has received Speaker of the Majlisi Milli, Supreme Assembly of the National Parliament of the Republic of Tajikistan Rustam Emomali

AZERBAIJAN, March 3 - 03 march 2022, 14:25

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Speaker of the Majlisi Milli, Supreme Assembly of the National Parliament of the Republic of Tajikistan Rustam Emomali. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that the Speaker of the Majlisi Milli of the Republic of Tajikistan Rustam Emomali’s visit would be fruitful and contribute to the strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries. Emphasizing that Azerbaijan and Tajikistan enjoy close cooperation in a number of areas, the head of state underlined the importance of his contacts with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and mutual support to each other. The head of state hailed the successful development of interparliamentary cooperation between the two countries, pointing out good prospects in the economic, transportation and investment spheres. Expressing his gratitude for the kind words, Speaker of the Majlisi Milli, Supreme Assembly of the National Parliament of the Republic of Tajikistan Rustam Emomali, first, conveyed President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon’s greetings and best wishes to the President of Azerbaijan. Noting that an agreement on cooperation between the two countries’ parliaments, as well as a sister-city document between Baku and Dushanbe, will be signed, Rustam Emomali described this as a good indicator of friendly relations. President Ilham Aliyev thanked Emomali Rahmon’s greetings and asked the Speaker to extend his greetings to the President of Tajikistan

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev has received Speaker of the Majlisi Milli, Supreme Assembly of the National Parliament of the Republic of Tajikistan Rustam Emomali

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.