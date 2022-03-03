Gov. Kemp: Moderna to Establish Enterprise Solutions Hub in Metro Atlanta

GEORGIA, March 3 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, will establish a new Enterprise Solutions Hub in Atlanta. Moderna will create more than 150 new jobs over the next two years. Operations are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2022.

“The life sciences industry has become a leading source of U.S. employment growth, and I am pleased to welcome Moderna to Georgia’s thriving life sciences community,” said Governor Kemp. “Georgia provides the talent to support various sectors of the life science and digital health industries, and our pro-business environment and commitment to innovation provide additional incentive to companies looking for long-term success.”

Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science Magazine for the past seven years and ranked No. 1 on Fast Company’s list of world’s most innovative companies.

“We are pleased to be expanding our footprint after a year of tremendous growth, which underscored the need for business services activities in proximity to skilled talent,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We look forward to engaging with the diverse pool of talent in the Atlanta community.”

Atlanta’s highly skilled and diverse workforce, vibrant business community, and growth trajectory were identified as key factors in Moderna’s decision to locate their Enterprise Solutions Hub in the metro area.

The Atlanta Enterprise Solutions Hub will initially host finance, human resources, procurement, and digital solutions, and Moderna will continue to identify opportunities to host additional functions and business services out of the hub as it grows. New jobs will focus on digital/IT, finance, HR, and procurement positions. Interested employees should visit www.modernatx.com/careers.

“Moderna’s decision to locate their new offices in Atlanta is reflective of the strength of our life sciences and technology communities,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. “Our region’s diverse and skilled talent, as well as our pro-business commitment, will be great benefits to Moderna as they look to grow in our region. This project is also a fantastic example of the momentum in our life sciences ecosystem anchored by our leading research institutions.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Assistant Director of Corporate Solutions and Cybersecurity Barton Lowrey represented the Global Commerce team on this project in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber and Georgia Power.

“We are excited to welcome Moderna to Georgia’s vibrant life sciences community. Atlanta was on the front lines in the development and clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine, and was recently named by CBRE as a leading emerging market for life sciences,” said Pat Wilson, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. “Georgia’s spirit of collaboration and innovation has fostered impressive growth across the entire health and life sciences ecosystem. Many thanks to Moderna for continuing that momentum and investing in Georgia.”

In 2021, Georgia exported $3.2 billion in immunological products and $1.9 billion in medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

About Moderna In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for rapid clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most-effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic. Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past seven years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.