Meat Substitutes Market Demand Analysis Report | Industry Scope, Opportunities, Trends and Revenue Sources By 2028

The global Meat Substitutes Market size is expected to reach USD 5.28 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period of 2028

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Meat Substitutes Market size is expected to reach USD 5.28 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Growing consumption of plant-based foods and changing perception of consumers towards sustainability are factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for healthy food and growing vegetarian population are boosting demand for plant-based meat substitutes, globally.

The report also examines the financial standing of leading companies in detail, which consists of market position, gross profit, overall revenue, sales volume, manufacturing, growth rate, and other vital facts & figures. It profiles the leading companies in the industry to derive market positions, and strengths and weaknesses of established competitors and new entrants by utilizing analytical tools like SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The study also highlights production capacity, consumer base, value, volume, product offerings, upstream suppliers, downstream buyers, market concentration rate, and leading regions to give an exhaustive evaluation of the global landscape.

Rising consumer interest towards vegetarian and vegan food, particularly in North America and Europe is a key factor, which is boosting demand for meat substitute products. Increasing campaigns on animal welfare have also significantly influenced the demand for products among vegan consumers. According to a survey undertaken by the Brazilian Institute of Public Opinion and Statistics in 2019, showed that the proportion of the population identified as vegetarians grew up to 14% (a 75% increase relative to 2012), representing 29 million people. Global market for vegan or meat-free food products is mainly driven by rising inclination towards healthy lifestyle, increasing number of initiatives by government of various countries across the globe, and rising number of meat-free food product manufacturers introducing plant-based food options to the mainstream.

Key Players:

Key participants in the meat substitutes market include DowDuPont, ADM, The Nisshin OilliO Group, Sonic Biochem Limited, MGP Ingredients, VBites, and Garden Protein International, among others. DowDuPont is an American conglomerate. The company’s DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences offers an extensive line of ingredients through its brand Danisco.

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rise in Consumption of Plant-based Meat Substitutes Driving Revenue Growth

Interest and preference of consumers in non-meat-based protein options is increasing globally. A large vegetarian population and greater demand for healthy foods are boosting the rapid expansion of plant-based meat substitutes across the world. Increasing vegan population, changing consumer’s perception towards sustainability, and rising incidence of obesity and diabetes among the growing population are several other factors boosting the demand for plant-based meat substitutes made from soy and wheat. Excessive consumption of meat products may result in diet-related diseases such as obesity, type-2 diabetes and heart diseases, and other chronic diseases. Plant-based meat products are replacing conventionally processed meat products as these contain lower levels of cholesterol, saturated fat, and calories in comparison to the animal-based meat products. Plant-based meat substitutes offer nutritional benefits such as higher levels of micronutrients including iron, zinc, and calcium. Moreover, limited environmental impact of plant-based meat substitutes is boosting market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP) is expected to witness lucrative growth at a CAGR of 6.7%. TVP is a by-product of soybean oil extraction. It is low in carbohydrates, calories, and fat. Along with this, the low cost of TVP is also likely to boost its demand in the forecast period thereby driving the meat substitutes market.

• Asia Pacific is expected to account for 23.4% of the global meat substitutes market. Increased preference for vegetarian food coupled with the limited production of animal products are some factors driving the growth of this segment. Moreover, growing awareness towards health and the environment are also projected to fuel meat substitutes market in the region.

• On the basis of source, soy dominates the meat substitute market with 57.1% share. Increase in consumption of soy, due to its application in food items, such as snacks, cookies, and baked products and various health benefits such as in the reduction of obesity and sugar levels drive the growth of this segment.

• Based on type, the tempeh segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8%. Tempeh is a low-cost substitute which offers various health benefits such as increasing antibodies production and reduced risk of diabetes.

• However, health concerns associated with these products and their high cost are likely to hinder the growth of meat substitutes market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Tofu & Tofu Ingredients

• Tempeh

• Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)

• Seitan

• Quorn

• Others

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Soy

• Wheat

• Mycoprotein

• Others

Category (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Frozen

• Refrigerated

• Shelf-Stable

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

Objective of Studies:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Meat Substitutes market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Meat Substitutes market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

