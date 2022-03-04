Global Exoskeletons Market to Gain Impetus from High Clinical Efficacy of Exoskeletons, says Fortune Business Insights

Companies profiled in the global exoskeletons market are Cyberdyne Inc., Ekso Bionics, Ottobock, Parker Hannifin Corp., Comau, Lockheed Martin, SkelEx, Lowe's Innovation Lab, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and others

The global Exoskeleton Market is likely to expand in the coming years, due to applications of exoskeleton across diverse industries. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Exoskeleton Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Hardware & Software), By Type (Powered & Passive) Exoskeleton, By Mobility (Stationary & Mobile) By Body Part (Lower, Upper, Full Body), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Defence, Industrial) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029," the market will witness growth in the coming years, with impetus from recent technological advancements.

Exoskeleton systems are wearable devices used by labourers and related personal in an industrial workplace. The exoskeleton system is used to enhance tasks which are carried out manually. These operations mostly require industrial robots for their functioning due to the high accuracy that is involved. Exoskeletons are used to amplify thee human operations. Exoskeletons are also called as robotic suits or powered armour, owing to their exceptional accuracy in enhancing manual labour.

Companies involved in the global Exoskeleton Market research report are:

Cyberdyne Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Ottobock

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Comau

Lockheed Martin

SkelEx

Lowe's Innovation Lab

Daewoo Shipbuilding

Marine Engineering etc

Exoskeleton Market Forecast:

Market Size Forecast: Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Applications/End Users, By Regions/Geography.

Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Applications/End Users, By Regions/Geography. Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Growth Rate, Growth, Product Sales Price.

Increasing Demand from Medical Industry Provokes Several Regulatory Clearances

The exoskeleton is witnessing a high demand in the medical industry, due to uses such as enhanced mobility, restoring movements for people with disabilities, and other such applications. Encouraged by increasing usage approvals, companies are investing more towards research and development of exoskeletons, across the world. In 2019, Rewalk Robotics received CE (European Conformity) mark for its Exosuit Restore. The device was useful in assisting people with walking disabilities. The long awaited approval has cleared the sale of Exosuit Restore o rehabilitation clinics within Europe. The product was manufactured in collaboration with the Wyss Institute in Harvard. The Restore Exosuit is an algorithm based and data –driven device that is used to enhance gait training. The company announced that stock prices soared, soon after the launch of this product. The impact of this device on the business go-about of this company gives clear indications that the Exosuit Restore was welcomed positively by the end users. The clearance for Exosuit Restore will boost the global exoskeleton market in the coming years and is likely to favor growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Industry Development

In March 2017, Ottobock acquired BionX Medical Technologies (US), a manufacturer of active prosthetic foot and ankle solutions. In January 2018, the new CDX joint Exoskeleton was developed to boost the productivity and promote faster movements.

Geographical Regions covered in the report are:

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Clinical Efficacy of Exoskeletons Will Create High Demand

Conventionally, people with physical disabilities at the lower half of their bodies used wheelchairs to support movement and commutation. Although wheelchairs sufficed the needs of commute, there were several challenges associated with their use. Some of the imitations were uneven surfaces, climbing and going down the stairs. It was seen that exoskeletons hugely helped overcome these challenges. The increasing efficacy, ease of use, and reducing cost of exoskeletons have to an increase in demand. The increasing demand will have a positive impact on the global exoskeletons market in the forthcoming years.

In the report, Fortune Business Insights assesses several companies that are involved in development of exoskeletons, from across the world. Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed study on various product launches, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and market entrants in the global exoskeletons market.

Influencing Factors:

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks. Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.

Exoskeleton Market Historic Data:

Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Status, and Outlook.

Global Revenue, Status, and Outlook. Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.

By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography. Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends .

By Manufacturers, Development Trends Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.

Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis. Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Value Chain

Key Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc.

Covid-19 Impact on the Market

TOC Continued...!

