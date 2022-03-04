Collagen Market Segmentation Analysis Report | Industry Demand, Key Players and Revenue Forecast Upto 2028

Reports And Data

The global Collagen Market was valued at USD 3.92 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6.15 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Collagen Market was valued at USD 3.92 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6.15 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8%. It is the most abundant structural protein found naturally. It is an essential element in the body as it facilitates regeneration, healing, and tissue formation in organisms. The market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing adoption of collagen-based products owing it to their superior characteristics such as gelling, emulsification, and binding.

The report also examines the financial standing of leading companies in detail, which consists of market position, gross profit, overall revenue, sales volume, manufacturing, growth rate, and other vital facts & figures. It profiles the leading companies in the industry to derive market positions, and strengths and weaknesses of established competitors and new entrants by utilizing analytical tools like SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The study also highlights production capacity, consumer base, value, volume, product offerings, upstream suppliers, downstream buyers, market concentration rate, and leading regions to give an exhaustive evaluation of the global landscape.

The rising medical and health-related issues have led to the rising applications of this product in medical industry. However, the restrictions related to bovine- and porcine-derived collagens from a religious standpoint, have allowed medicine manufacturers to go for marine animals as a source of collagen. Recently, it is also sold as a pill that can be used as a supplement to help with joint mobility. Factors like these are projected to drive the collagen market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Key participants include Matrix, Koninklijke DSM, Rousselot, CONNOILS, Advanced BioMatrix, among others

Market-O-Nomics:

• A growing population of obese individuals is likely to drive the market as a decreased level of collagen is produced in the body of individuals suffering from obesity.

• Native Collagen is extensively used in cosmetic formulations as anti-aging and skin rejuvenating ingredients. This is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global market.

• The increasing health and medical issues and rising awareness regarding the same significantly support the market growth during the forecast period.

• Demand for hydrolyzed product is expected to rise due to rising application in surgeries, and bone grafting.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Demand for hydrolyzed collagen is projected to rise owing it to its application in medical procedures such as bone grafting, tissue engineering, and dental surgeries.

• The Middle East and Africa is expected to witness lucrative growth at CAGR of 5.8% owing to the expansion of cosmetic industries in the region

• The food & beverages segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This is due to the improving lifestyle of people and growing application of collagen in dietary supplements

• It has moisturizing effect anti-aging properties. Growing cosmetic industry is likely to support the market growth during the forecast period. Improved standard of living, increased demand for cosmetics by females as well as male is expected to drive the growth of this segment

• Asia Pacific is expected to account for 20% of the global Collagen market. This is due to the increasing demand for it from the food & beverage and healthcare industries in the region

• Cultural restrictions regarding the use of animal skin is a major factor that challenges the market growth

Market Segmentation:

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Bovine

• Porcine

• Poultry

• Marine

• Others

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Gelatin

• Hydrolyzed collagen

• Native collagen

• Others

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Food & Beverages

• Healthcare

• Cosmetics

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

