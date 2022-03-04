Richard Cannon, Founder of The One Stop Experts , OneWorldNation , GenerationOfChange announces global launch plans
Positive influence in the community has shown us all what the change of one person can create. We believe that this is a positive direction all people need.
Acceptance doesn’t mean resignation. It means understanding that something is what it is and there’s going to be a way through it.”TEXAS, USA, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Cannon is a father of three. His oldest, Justin, sadly passed away suddenly after an unsuccessful surgery in attempts to repair the chamber in his heart as he was born with pulmonary atresia and tetralogy of Fallot . His middle child, Lilly, participates with her dad in promoting acceptance and awareness with a 100,000+ following on Tiktok, YouTube ,Instagram, linkedin, twitter and Facebook. Lilly has been seen promoting awareness of bullying and had demonstrated her feelings many times with her father on TikTok. His youngest, Christian is a 6-year-old nonverbal autistic super energetic inspiration to watch with his dad on TikTok. The videos focus on creating awareness of special needs and mental illness. Richard has started The One Stop Experts LLC in November 2021, he also started to positive movements promoting unity and positivity along with a general acceptance for all people in the world. The movements have gained quick attention as other well recognized leaders and influencers in the communities cheer him on for the change he has inspired already. The movements are well known as #OneWorldNation and #generationofchange
Richard has long dreamed of being his own boss and owning his own company. He worked in sales ,director level leadership positions , marketing , business consultations and technical fields for many years as he tried to find the motivation and build the leadership experience to start his own business. He always worked hard to balance his professional and personal life. Having a special needs son meant that his family had to work hard to get their son the care that he needed. He faced many pitfalls and much heartache as he struggled to find the answers, he needed to help his son grow. Special needs families struggle to find options and resources all around the world every day and Richard passionately tells us that he will change that with his business in the future.
After countless years spent researching and taking his son to therapy, he finally understood what his purpose was. He realized that it wasn’t a business he wanted, what he wanted was to help others who struggled as he did. Moreover, what he wanted was to leave a legacy of caring and understanding. After parting ways from the professional world Richard has spent most of his time advocating for mental health although you may know him better by another name. Most people have come to know Richard as the bubbly and upbeat Tiktok personality, “Theglobalpatriot”. “DadOfTikTokOfficial “. Richard has used his newly found popularity on the platform to raise awareness about mental health and preach a message of self-love and acceptance. So far, Richard has used all the proceeds he’s made to donate to charities related to mental health and autism.
He has also uses his platform to promote his startup business, “TheOneStopExperts”. With his business, he seeks to serve those with educational and developmental needs. Richard explained that he was often frustrated by the lack of and accuracy of online resources for children with autism. He plans to sell items and products aimed at the differently-abled and their families, focusing on the development and growth items and information that most families never know exist, but more importantly, he wants to offer an online platform that allows families to share their stories and seek the help of qualified professionals. There will be many rollouts of TheOneStopExperts over the next 12-24 months creating the unique platform Richard has designed to give back at global levels. The business even once fully launched will contribute 5% of the business profits to other global charitable causes. Richard has created an public crowdfunding to participate in the creation of this dream to create changes around the world bettering our future.
If you would like to contribute goto
Gofundme.com/OneWorldNation
Also follow along the great journey and on YouTube or TikTok for weekly updates.
This truly shows the power of change and publicly allows others to see how change can start with one. We are cheering on Richard “DadOfTikTokOfficial, @ TheGlobalPatriot “.
Richard has walked away from a full time professional career to advocate for people all around the world in hopes to stop some of the suffering, lack of awareness to special needs , disability and mental health. The influence he creates along with the help of Cynthia King better known as YourLocalFamousNurse a positive social media influence raising mental health awareness will be possibly leading into a partnership later this year to take this change global.
We look forward to watching along and reporting the progress of theonestopexperts , Richard Cannon and Cynthia King as they create a wonderful business model while leading movements one world nation and generation of change that will help people around the world. We truly understand why Richard’s followers gave him the title The Global Patriot.
Richard projects full global launch January 2023
Written by William Hedgpeth
William H.
TikTok Small Business Spotlight
