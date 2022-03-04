Richard Cannon, Founder of The One Stop Experts , OneWorldNation , GenerationOfChange announces global launch plans

Meet the family gaining quick attention on social media creating acceptance and awareness for mental health, the differently abled and all people around the world. Creating a business that will give back to people.

Positive influence in the community has shown us all what the change of one person can create. We believe that this is a positive direction all people need.

Acceptance doesn’t mean resignation. It means understanding that something is what it is and there’s going to be a way through it.” — Michael J. Fox