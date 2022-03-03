Office of Residential Tenancies Launches New Online Public Access

CANADA, March 3 - Released on March 3, 2022

The Office of Residential Tenancies (ORT) has launched an online public access portal for landlords and tenants.

The new portal will provide landlords and tenants with the ability to create notices, file applications online and upload evidence, photos and other documents related to ORT applications from the convenience of a computer or mobile device. Clients can log into the online portal using their Saskatchewan Account at www.saskatchewan.ca/ort.

"The new system will allow ORT staff to respond to claims faster and better manage claims from beginning to end, improving access to justice and reducing paper usage," Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said. "Landlords and tenants will now have 24-hour access to complete notices, file applications online, upload evidence and track the progress of their dispute."

The ORT provides information and services to landlords and tenants to help them work toward the early resolution of disputes. The ORT also adjudicates disputes between landlords and tenants where necessary. The office has eight hearing officers and four Deputy Directors who hear approximately 6,000 applications annually.

The ORT saw over 150,000 inquiries via email and phone in 2020-21 and accepted 3,969 applications from tenants and landlords. Applications typically involve disputes over security deposits, overdue or unpaid rent, damages to property, and abandoned personal property.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Ariane Whiting Justice and Attorney General Regina Phone: 306-787-8621 Email: ariane.whiting@gov.sk.ca