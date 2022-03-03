SB898 in Sen: Executive action taken - 2022-03-03

WISCONSIN, March 3 - An Act to repeal 102.11 (1) (am), 102.11 (1) (f) 1. and 102.39 (title); to renumber 102.05 (3), 102.15 (1) and 102.16 (1) (b); to renumber and amend 102.11 (1) (f) 2. and 102.39; to amend 46.275 (4m), 46.277 (3r), 46.281 (1k), 46.2897 (3), 46.995 (3), 73.0301 (1) (d) 3m., 73.0301 (1) (e), 102.04 (1) (b) 1., 102.04 (1) (b) 2., 102.05 (1), 102.05 (2), 102.11 (1) (intro.), 102.13 (1) (b) (intro.), 102.15 (title), 102.17 (1) (c), 102.17 (1) (cg), 102.17 (1) (cr), 102.18 (2) (a), 102.18 (3), 102.43 (6) (b), 102.61 (1g) (a) 2., 102.80 (1) (d), 102.81 (4) (b) (intro.), 102.81 (4) (b) 2., 102.81 (5), 102.82 (1), 108.227 (1) (f), 108.227 (1m) (intro.), 108.227 (3) (a) 3., 108.227 (5) (a), 108.227 (5) (b) 1. and 108.227 (5) (b) 2.; to repeal and recreate 102.17 (1) (ct); and to create 73.0301 (1) (d) 15., 102.11 (1) (ap), 102.13 (1) (b) 6., 102.16 (1) (b) 2., 102.33 (2) (b) 7., 102.81 (4) (c) and 108.227 (1) (e) 16. of the statutes; Relating to: various changes to the worker's compensation law and granting rule-making authority. (FE)