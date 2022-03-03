Submit Release
News Search

There were 998 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,494 in the last 365 days.

Amendments will modernize legal professions regulation, improve access to justice

CANADA, March 3 - The Ministry of Attorney General seeks to modernize the regulatory framework for legal professionals in B.C., including lawyers, notaries and paralegals, to better protect people accessing legal services and help improve access.

On March 1, 2022, David Eby, Attorney General, wrote to the presidents of the Law Society of British Columbia and the Society of Notaries Public of British Columbia. Eby’s letter outlined several proposed changes to the existing regulatory framework.

Subject to further refinement as work progresses, a legislative proposal will be developed that involves:

  • regulating all legal professionals in B.C. under a single statute and by a single regulator;
  • establishing a mandate for the regulator that clarifies its duty to protect the public, including the public’s interest in accessing legal services and advice;
  • establishing a modern regulatory framework that is consistent with best practices in professional regulatory governance; and
  • establishing clearly defined scopes of practice for each regulated profession with procedures to allow for expanded scopes as needed.

Having all legal professionals under one independent regulator will help ensure an efficient and centralized approach to closing the access to justice gap. The changes will also strengthen the governance framework for all legal professions.

The specifics of these changes will continue to be refined by the ministry in collaboration with the Law Society of British Columbia, the Society of Notaries Public of British Columbia and representatives of the paralegal profession.

More information will also be shared, including when and how public input will be sought.

You just read:

Amendments will modernize legal professions regulation, improve access to justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.