IoT Monetization Market 2022 - Global Demand and Trends Registering a CAGR of 53.6% in Coming Years

Rise in the utilization of smartphones and growing internet connectivity are the major factors that will influence the market growth rate.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing number of smart cities, mounting growth in digitalization and increasing adoption of IoT monetization in Agriculture have helped the market grow beyond the bars. On the other hand, lack of IoT standards across several platforms and increasing security, as well as privacy concerns, have happened to check the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, top-end investments in the IoT projects have paved the way for a number of lucrative opportunities in the segment.

The global IoT monetization market was estimated at $44.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $1,361.3 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 53.6% from 2018-2025.

Major industry players - Amdocs, IBM Corporation, Ericsson, SAP SE, Oracle, Gemalto NV, Cisco Systems, Inc., ARIA SYSTEMS, INC., Intel Corp., and General Electric Co.

North America contributed 42.0% of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lion's share during the forecast period. This is due to stringent regulations by governments in countries such as China and Japan and strict compliance to safety rules. However, Asia-Pacific would emerge as the fastest CAGR of 57.1% from 2018 to 2025 due to the growing penetration of IoT in the automotive and transportation industries in the region.

Sales and marketing segment dominated the market in 2017, generating 36% of the total revenue. The segment is projected to maintain this trend through 2025 due to the growing adoption of IoT data to attract new customers as well as retain their existing database. However, the finance business function is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 57.1% through the forecast period, as it is in high demand in highly regulated industry verticals, such as BFSI, consumer goods and retail, and others where the companies use IoT monetization tools to analyze large amounts of data and create actionable insights.

The manufacturing segment generated the highest share of 28.2% in 2017 and is projected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is due to the numerous benefits offered by IoT monetization solutions to the manufacturing industry, which include streamlined operations, reduced cost, improved customer acquisition and retention, and new sources of revenue from the insights generated by instrumented products and product development processes. However, the healthcare division is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 60.6% during the study period, due to the high adoption of IoT in the healthcare sector. The report also analyzes various industry verticals such as retail, IT & telecom, transportation & logistics, BFSI, energy & utilities, and others.

The large enterprises segment contributed 60.7% of the total market share in 2017 and would maintain its dominance through 2025. This is on account of the high adoption of IoT monetization tools in large-scale organizations. However, the small & medium sized enterprises segment would grow at the fastest CAGR 54.5% from 2018 to 2025 due to the growing adoption of IoT monetization solutions and increasing inclination toward cloud-based IoT monetization tools.

