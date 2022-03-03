Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,494 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Reappoints Brady As Presiding Officer Of Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority

TEXAS, March 3 - March 3, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Robert Brady as presiding officer of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2024. The regional mobility authority is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that serve Grayson County.

Robert Brady of Denison is former Mayor and a former city council member of Denison. He is retired from Johnson & Johnson in Sherman. Brady is a member of the Denison Development Alliance Board of Directors, where he previously served as chair. He is also a member of the Denison Education Foundation, Denison Community Foundation, and the First Christian Church Board of Elders. He is the former chairman of the Texoma Solid Waste Authority and Grayson County Meals on Wheels, and a former member of the Denison Boys Club, Grayson County Metropolitan Planning Organization, and the Denison Library Board. Brady attended Grayson College, East Texas State University, and Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Reappoints Brady As Presiding Officer Of Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.