Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For The City Of Plainview

TEXAS, March 3 - March 3, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Plainview, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission. For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production.

"I congratulate the City of Plainview on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 160 other Texas communities who have received this recognition," said Governor Abbott. "The Lone Star State is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses. I am proud of all the Texas Film Commission has accomplished in helping communities like Plainview market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production."

"Congratulations to the City of Plainview," said Senator Charles Perry. "It’s an honor to represent rural cities in Texas that are recognized and capable of showcasing their communities and economies through film and entertainment."

"We look forward to our partnership with the Texas Film Commission," said Mayor Charles Starnes. "We will work with filmmakers to turn their visions into reality in Plainview."

The City of Plainview in the Panhandle Plains joins more than 160 Film Friendly Texas communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office has attracted $1.74 billion in local spending and created more than 162,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2021.

To explore all that Film Friendly Texas communities offer, visit: https://gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview

For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: https://gov.texas.gov/film/hotline