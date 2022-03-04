With The Debut of the Premium RTD, The Mojito, A New Start Emerges out of the men’s final basketball game
SWISS Cocktails Inc premiered its sophisticated RTD The Mojito at the Pitt vs Duke basketball game on March 1st, with a rousing response.UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SWISS Cocktails Inc a premier cocktail company launched its sophisticated RTD in the men’s final basketball game on March 1st 2022 and got great reviews from the audience. The Mojito is the first ready to serve product from the company with many more delicious RTDs to come. #SWISS simplifies the process behind the bar by providing a smooth consistent cocktail blend that captures the essence of specialized cocktails for every cup served.
On talking to the media, the CEO of the company stated: ”We were very excited to be a part of this memorable game. Our team showcased the future of cocktail consumption which everybody loved” He further added, “Also with one of our company founders being an alumna it was a nostalgic experience for sure, Hail to Pitt!”
The #SWISS cocktail brand began as a unique idea in February of 2014 after a purchase of 3 wine racks and with no experience in cocktail making, the founder created their first cocktail Piña Colada and the rest was history. From many small engagements as a mobile bartending company to launching a ready to drink cocktail product, the journey has been a surreal experience.
If somebody is unable to locate their product on or off-premises, they can certainly order at www.timeforswiss.com and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter with @goswissgo .
About SWISS Cocktails Inc
SWISS Cocktails Inc is a leading brand of premium ready-to-serve cocktails that aims to shape the cocktail culture going forward. By producing a smooth, consistent cocktail blend that captures the essence of a specific cocktail for every cup delivered, #SWISS streamlines the bartending procedure by providing an easy and consistent pour every time. We are currently available in three US markets; New Jersey, California, and Pennsylvania.
