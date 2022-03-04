Submit Release
News Search

There were 957 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,511 in the last 365 days.

With The Debut of the Premium RTD, The Mojito, A New Start Emerges out of the men’s final basketball game

SWISS Cocktails Inc premiered its sophisticated RTD The Mojito at the Pitt vs Duke basketball game on March 1st, with a rousing response.

UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SWISS Cocktails Inc a premier cocktail company launched its sophisticated RTD in the men’s final basketball game on March 1st 2022 and got great reviews from the audience. The Mojito is the first ready to serve product from the company with many more delicious RTDs to come. #SWISS simplifies the process behind the bar by providing a smooth consistent cocktail blend that captures the essence of specialized cocktails for every cup served.

On talking to the media, the CEO of the company stated: ”We were very excited to be a part of this memorable game. Our team showcased the future of cocktail consumption which everybody loved” He further added, “Also with one of our company founders being an alumna it was a nostalgic experience for sure, Hail to Pitt!”

The #SWISS cocktail brand began as a unique idea in February of 2014 after a purchase of 3 wine racks and with no experience in cocktail making, the founder created their first cocktail Piña Colada and the rest was history. From many small engagements as a mobile bartending company to launching a ready to drink cocktail product, the journey has been a surreal experience.
If somebody is unable to locate their product on or off-premises, they can certainly order at www.timeforswiss.com and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter with @goswissgo .


About SWISS Cocktails Inc
SWISS Cocktails Inc is a leading brand of premium ready-to-serve cocktails that aims to shape the cocktail culture going forward. By producing a smooth, consistent cocktail blend that captures the essence of a specific cocktail for every cup delivered, #SWISS streamlines the bartending procedure by providing an easy and consistent pour every time. We are currently available in three US markets; New Jersey, California, and Pennsylvania.

Stevens J Michel
SWISS Cocktails Inc
smichel@timeforswiss.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

With The Debut of the Premium RTD, The Mojito, A New Start Emerges out of the men’s final basketball game

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.