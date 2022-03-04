Submit Release
Global agrochemicals market is expected to propagate due to rapid increase in the number of populations worldwide

US, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most of the developing counties are trying to increase the area of arable land in order to cater the needs of the vast population. With the increase in population, the demand for all forms of farming has also increased like horticulture, dairy farming, crop shifting, floriculture, etc. Gaining insight on the benefits of agrochemicals, and the subsidies given by the government to support farming, people started depending more on agrochemical which is used right from planting till storage.
Added to it, the research and development in reducing the toxic content in the agrochemical and making of toxic free and bio-chemicals are also playing significant role in expanding the market.

Fertilizer Type Overview in the Global Agrochemical Market:

Based on the fertiliser type, the global agrochemicals market can be segmented into synthetic, phosphatic, potassic, others. The synthetic fertilizer segment is likely to garner the highest share in the market due to its nutritional property. It can be further divided into Nitrogenous, Urea, Ammonia and Calcium Ammonia Nitrate where the nitrogen fertilizer is used in huge amount that helps in the growing of plant structure and metabolism.
Pesticide Type Overview in the Global Agrochemical Market
Based on the pesticide type, the global agrochemicals market can be segmented into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, others. The herbicide segment accounts for the maximum share in the market for controlling undesirable crops. It can be further divided into glyphosate, atrazine, acetochlor, paraquat, etc.

Application Overview in the Global Agrochemical Market:

Based on the application, the global agrochemicals market can be bifurcated into crop based and non-crop-based segment. The crop-based segment witnesses most of the share in the market because of the increase in production of crops to meet the rising demand. As the government policies are more inclined towards agricultural sector and more subsidies are offered, this automatically increases the demand for crop-based segment that uses agrochemicals in large amount.

Region Overview in the Global Agrochemical Market:

Based on the region, the global agrochemicals market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is capturing the largest market revenue because of the modernisation of food sector and the rapid growth of urbanisation and industrialisation.

Global Agrochemicals Market: Competitive Landscape:

Companies like Dow, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, ADAMA India Private Limited, K+S Minerals and Agriculture GmbH, PhosAgro Group of Companies, Zuari Agro Chemicals, Monsanto and Dupont, Bayer, Israel Chemicals Limited, Others are the key players in the global agrochemicals market.

