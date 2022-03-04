AG Kaul Statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court Redistricting Decision

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul issued the following statement in response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court redistricting maps decision.

“This is a historic victory for democracy in Wisconsin. It will mean much fairer maps than we’ve had in place for the last decade, re-empowering many Wisconsin voters.

“To be clear, there is more work to be done: the least-changes standard effectively prevented the adoption of truly fair maps. But this ruling means we’ll be taking a big step in the right direction.

“It was a privilege to represent Governor Evers in working to make our maps fairer. Thank you to him and to those at DOJ who contributed to this victory.”