Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,462 in the last 365 days.

AG Kaul Statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court Redistricting Decision

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul issued the following statement in response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court redistricting maps decision.

 

“This is a historic victory for democracy in Wisconsin. It will mean much fairer maps than we’ve had in place for the last decade, re-empowering many Wisconsin voters.

 

“To be clear, there is more work to be done: the least-changes standard effectively prevented the adoption of truly fair maps. But this ruling means we’ll be taking a big step in the right direction.

 

“It was a privilege to represent Governor Evers in working to make our maps fairer. Thank you to him and to those at DOJ who contributed to this victory.”

You just read:

AG Kaul Statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court Redistricting Decision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.