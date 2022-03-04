Video Streaming Market To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2026

Allied Market Research - Logo

The growing adoption of cloud-based solutions to increase the reach of video content is influencing the market growth positively.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global video streaming industry was estimated at $38.56 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $149.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.3% during the estimated period.

Increase in live-streamed content, rising adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions, the surge in popularity of video game streaming services, extensive use of videos in corporate training, and an upsurge in demand for online videos in developing economies drive the growth of the global video streaming market.

On the other hand, bandwidth limitations and latency & reliability issues curtail the growth to some extent. However, the growing impact of video streaming in the education sector and the integration of advanced technologies in video platforms to improve video quality are expected to pave the way for a plethora of opportunities in the industry.

The global video streaming market is divided on the basis of component, solution type, streaming type, deployment mode, revenue model, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The services segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.8% during the study period. However, the solutions segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the major share in 2018, generating nearly half of the global video streaming market. This is attributed to the high adoption of on-premise-based video streaming solution in enterprises for content management, media processing, and storage, decision making, and others.

Simultaneously, the cloud segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 21.7% during the study period. Rising number of internet users in the Asia Pacific and LAMEA regions as well as increase in use of cloud-based video streaming applications are predicted to fuel the growth of the segment.

Based on solution-type, the pay TV segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global video streaming market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2026. This is due to rising adoption of mobile and fixed communication broadband in the region across Asia-Pacific. At the same time, the over-the-top segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 25.2% throughout the forecast period. The availability of differentiated content across different regions is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.

Based on component, the solution segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global video streaming market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. Growing popularity of online streaming over media platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video has boosted the growth of the segment.

The services segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.8% during the period 2019–2026. Services play a vital role in the over-the-top market, as they focus on meeting client requirements, including reduced cost and enhanced performance of video platforms, which boosts the growth of the segment.

Based on geography, North America held more than half of the global video streaming market share, and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising adoption for video streaming services by households in the U.S. which has majorly contributed towards the revenue growth of service providers such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

However, the region across Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.7% through 2019–2026. The fact that social media companies are capitalizing on the increasing popularity of this system propel the growth of the market in the province.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Tencent Holdings Limited, Kaltura, Inc, Baidu Inc, Comcast Corporation, Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Hulu, LLC, Ustream, Inc, Akamai Technologies, Brightcove Inc.

